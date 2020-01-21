Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla tells Shehnaaz to stay away from him; Says, ‘Can’t have people like you in life’

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla tells Shehnaaz Gill to stay away from him

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sitting and eating separately because looks like, something has upset Sidharth because he wasn’t willing to talk to Shehnaaz. In the episode, we saw that Sidharth asks Shehnaaz to change her bed and when she refuses to do so, Sidharth tells her that he is done with her and that he is not comfortable sharing his bed with her.

Moving on, when Shehnaaz constantly irritates him, Sidharth tells her that all this while, he has been ignoring her thinking it to be her cuteness but now, he is serious and she needs to understand and maintain a distance. In the episode, we see Sidharth seriously telling Shehnaaz that he agrees that he is attached to her but he goes on to say that he can’t have people like her in his life. “I don’t like people like you. You are not kiddish and I am not going to tolerate you anymore. What you are doing is not good and you will have problem,” shared Sid.

Knowing Shehnaaz, she gets agitated and tells him that he can’t break a relationship and something must have triggered him to react like this. Thereafter, Shehnaaz tells Sidh that she feels ashamed to have attempted to hurt herself because of him. Sidharth finishes it off saying, “You are good. I am bad. Please stay away from me.” Well, we don’t know what triggered Sidharth to behave like this with Shehnaaz and with only a month left to the show, we are sure fans wanted to see more of #Sidnaaz. Will Shehnaaz convince Sidharth or will they turn foes. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates

Credits :Pinkvilla

