Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla & Vikas lock Shefali Bagga in the washroom as she disturbs their sleep
One of the popular shows on TV is Bigg Boss 13. With the captaincy task that took place last night, things went out of hand. Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga got into a fight which irked the latter to break the task property and call off the task. In the upcoming episode, we will get to see Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta teaming up and locking Shefali Bagga in the washroom after she decides to disturb everyone’s sleep in the house.
In the preview of tonight’s episode, we get to see Shefali Bagga going around with a plate and spoon and making noise to wake up housemates in the middle of the night. Shefali feels wronged for not being given a chance to compete for captaincy. Vikas and Sidharth are seen trying to stop her from making noise. However, Shefali continues to cause a ruckus in the house. This leave Sidharth, Vikas, Vishal Aditya Singh angry and they decided to lock Shefali in the washroom.
Vikas and Sidharth wrap Shefali in a blanket and take her to the washroom. They lock her up in the same so that they can go off to sleep peacefully. Last time, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was locked up in the washroom in a task and she lost her temper. It remains to be seen how Shefali Bagga will react on Vikas and Sidharth for doing the same with her. Also, we can expect some drama between Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Check out the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 below:
Kyu @shefali_bagga kho baithi hai apna aapa?
Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/jAJCoOvpPH
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 18, 2019
