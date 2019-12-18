Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla & Vikas lock Shefali Bagga in the washroom as she disturbs their sleep

Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta will be seen getting agitated by Shefali Bagga. Shefali disturbs everyone’s sleep as her team didn’t let her participate in the race of captaincy. Vikas and Sidharth decide to lock her in the washroom.

One of the popular shows on TV is Bigg Boss 13. With the captaincy task that took place last night, things went out of hand. and Shefali Bagga got into a fight which irked the latter to break the task property and call off the task. In the upcoming episode, we will get to see Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta teaming up and locking Shefali Bagga in the washroom after she decides to disturb everyone’s sleep in the house.

In the preview of tonight’s episode, we get to see Shefali Bagga going around with a plate and spoon and making noise to wake up housemates in the middle of the night. Shefali feels wronged for not being given a chance to compete for captaincy. Vikas and Sidharth are seen trying to stop her from making noise. However, Shefali continues to cause a ruckus in the house. This leave Sidharth, Vikas, Vishal Aditya Singh angry and they decided to lock Shefali in the washroom.

Vikas and Sidharth wrap Shefali in a blanket and take her to the washroom. They lock her up in the same so that they can go off to sleep peacefully. Last time, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was locked up in the washroom in a task and she lost her temper. It remains to be seen how Shefali Bagga will react on Vikas and Sidharth for doing the same with her. Also, we can expect some drama between Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

