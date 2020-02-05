Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla wins hearts as he asks Shehnaaz Gill to call him whenever she is in need

In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla tells Shehnaaz Gill that post the show, she will call him whenever she feels she is in a problem.

We can literally count days to the finale of Bigg Boss 13 and since the show is nearing its end, looks like, the gharwale too are getting nostalgic and will miss the house and the arguments, fights and tasks. From - Sidharth Shukla’s fights to Asim and Sid’s hatred, Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a lot of drama but what is amazing is that viewers have also seen love and dosti in the form of Sidharth and Shehnaz.

Now, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are seen talking to each other in the garden area and as always, Sidharth is seen giving some advice to Shehnaz because he knows that Shehnaz is possessive by nature. In the episode, Sidharth tells Shehnaz not to harm herself ever in life and he wins everyone’s hearts when he says that whenever she has a problem, she will call him. Furthermore, Sidharth says that she should remember that everyone cannot like her and even if one person cares and likes her, she should be happy.

Then, Sidharth and Shehnaz are seen lying in the living room and Sidharth then jokes that even if it's after 70 years and he's alive, he will take her calls. In yesterday’s episode, the media entered the house and grilled the housemates with their questions and when Sidharth Shukla was asked as to how has he changed as a person after his stay in the house, he says that he hasn’t really changed because he is exactly like this in the outside world. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

