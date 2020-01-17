Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Balika Vadhu co star Anup Soni opens up about the actor's misbehaviour

Anup Soni, who shared the screen with Sidharth Shukla in Balika Vadhu, has come out in the support of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Here's what he said.

Sidharth Shukla has been the most discussed contestant of Bigg Boss 13, often for all the wrong reasons. From hurling abuses to dragging family to entering into physical violence, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been tagged as the 'angry young man of BB 13'. Though, one can see some changes in his behaviour in the current times, the handsome hunk, recently got mired in another controversy with bestie Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, we're talking about the viral video wherein Sidharth is seen pinning Shehnaaz down and twisting her hands. This clip from an episode created a huge outrage among social media users and many celebrities also called out the makers for tolerating such violence in the house.

Though in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, clarified Sidharth's action and said that it was a matter between the two, the damage has been done and cannot be rectified. While some have been against Shukla since the beginning of the show, others have called him a mature and logical person. These dissenting views have left BB fans and others divided. Now, Sidharth's former co-star from Balika Vadhu, Anup Soni has reacted to people's claim towards the actor's misbehaviour inside the house.

In a conversation with News18.com, Anup mentioned that Sidharth always been nice to everyone. He said that Sidharth has something charming that he is receiving love and support from all over. He revealed that he has not been watching Bigg Boss 13, so he quite doesn't know what is happening inside the house. However, he mentioned the show is known to be controversial and fights are a common part of it. He went on to say that Sidharth never-ever misbehaved with him on the sets. In fact he was always nice and respectful to everyone on the sets. He concluded saying that Bigg Boss 13 has different concept, flow and taste from the regular soap operas, but he's sure that Sidharth is enjoying this phase.

In the past, Sidharth's Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Jasmin Bhasin and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star also spoke in his support. What are your thoughts on the same? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :News 18

