Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans feel the housemates are targeting him; Trend 'Stop Targeting Sid'

After ugly fights with Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla fans have come out in his support and feel that the latter is being targeted by the housemates unnecessarily. They have even started trending #StopTargetingSid. Here's why.

The Bigg Boss 13 house has gone all haywire in the past week. From verbal spats to personal remarks to even physical aggression, housemates have shown their ugliest sides in the week gone by. And this has not only left the audiences shocked, but also has disgusted , who declared in the WKV episode that he will not be able to deal with such nonsense anymore. While many people are blaming Sidharth Shukla for his super aggressive and uncontrollable behaviour, some others feel that housemates are unnecessarily targeting him.

Sidharth, who entered into an ugly fight with Rahsami Desai passed lewd remarks on her, calling her ‘aisi ladki’. He even wentb onto say that he doesn't allow girls like her (Rashami) in his house anymore. While Rashami cried her heart out saying that she will not take this character assassination anymore, Shukla stood on his stand and tried to clarify what he meant by the 'aisi ladki' comment. He said that, by aisi ladki he mean the way Rashami has been portraying herself in the BB 13 house. Further, he even stated that he will stick to his comment on till eternity and has no remorse for the same.

Not only Rashami, Sidharth also got into heated scuffles with , Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. With all this drama and everyone trying to put Sidharth in the bad light, Sidharth Shukla's fans have come out in his support. They are accusing the housemates, especially and Asim Riaz for constantly targeting Sidharth Shukla. To express their support and love for him, fans have also started trending #StopTargetingSid, and within sometime, it has gained a lot of traction. Ex Bigg Boss winner, Vindu Dhara Singh, is also actively supporting the trend.

Here's what Sid fans have to say in his support against Rashami and Asim:

Quote of the Day (Not quoted today) “Shukla main bhi yahin peh hoon aur maidan bhi yahin peh hai”#StopTargetingSid he he he ha ha ha — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 22, 2019

Sid was looking at his hands because it was painful. Thanks to bahu aunty for throwing the hot tea on him but unlike her he never made a big mudha out of it. Something that she can never learn from him @sidharth_shukla !!!! #StopTargetingSid pic.twitter.com/NVKnw18nuB — S (@hawayeiiin) December 23, 2019

This is difference between real friends nd fake friends Ps: Asim sochra hoga m ni jaunga bahar pitna thodi na h #StopTargetingSid pic.twitter.com/w0ITrwOVDA — Anshul (@Anshul77464289) December 23, 2019

#RashmiDesai has blown this argument way out of proportion. She obviously has issues with @sidharth_shukla outside of the @BiggBoss house. She has twisted his words! She’s abused him for two days! — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) December 22, 2019

#StopTargetingSid today I feel proud for being fan of @sidharth_shukla. He give speech about gender equality girls and boys are equal nobody superior from each other. @TheRashamiDesai say sari aurto ko aawaj uthana chahiye for sympathy and Sid give speech for gender equality. — Bharat Khatri (@Bharat41532349) December 23, 2019

#StopTargetingSid Even outside the house the way these so called celebs and critics are trying to target Sid and calling BB biased ugh @sidharth_shukla #gauharkhan your impact baby so proud of you sabki fad ke rakhi hui hai #StopTargetingSid #SidharthShukla — Siddhant bidve (@BidveSiddhant) December 23, 2019

Dear @BiggBoss We #BiggBoss fans are watching ur show from past 12 seasons never seen this much INJUSTICE Just want to ask u why selective punishment only for #SidharthShukla? Why no punishment given to Asim, Rashmi & Arhan?! We believe in EQUALITY!#StopTargetingSid Thank U — AISI LADKI Prachi (@Pxp84) December 22, 2019

Rash was begging in front of #SalmanKhan plz sir plz Mera ‘ladki card’accept kar do Mujhe sympathy dedo but instead he slammed her for twisting words Men need to be careful of such women,aisi ladkiyaan are capable of puting fake me too cases #StopTargetingSid @ColorsTV #BB13 — Dr.Nupur (@DrNupurrk) December 23, 2019

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth Shukla is being targeted inside the Bigg Boss 13 house? Who do you support in this battle, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla. Let us know in the comment section below.

