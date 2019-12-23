Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans feel the housemates are targeting him; Trend 'Stop Targeting Sid'

After ugly fights with Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla fans have come out in his support and feel that the latter is being targeted by the housemates unnecessarily. They have even started trending #StopTargetingSid. Here's why.
Mumbai
The Bigg Boss 13 house has gone all haywire in the past week. From verbal spats to personal remarks to even physical aggression, housemates have shown their ugliest sides in the week gone by. And this has not only left the audiences shocked, but also has disgusted Salman Khan, who declared in the WKV episode that he will not be able to deal with such nonsense anymore. While many people are blaming Sidharth Shukla for his super aggressive and uncontrollable behaviour, some others feel that housemates are unnecessarily targeting him. 

Sidharth, who entered into an ugly fight with Rahsami Desai passed lewd remarks on her, calling her  ‘aisi ladki’. He even wentb onto say that he doesn't allow girls like her (Rashami) in his house anymore. While Rashami cried her heart out saying that she will not take this character assassination anymore, Shukla stood on his stand and tried to clarify what he meant by the 'aisi ladki' comment. He said that, by aisi ladki he mean the way Rashami has been portraying herself in the BB 13 house. Further, he even stated that he will stick to his comment on till eternity and has no remorse for the same. 

Not only Rashami, Sidharth also got into heated scuffles with Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. With all this drama and everyone trying to put Sidharth in the bad light, Sidharth Shukla's fans have come out in his support. They are accusing the housemates, especially Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for constantly targeting Sidharth Shukla. To express their support and love for him, fans have also started trending #StopTargetingSid, and within sometime, it has gained a lot of traction. Ex Bigg Boss winner, Vindu Dhara Singh, is also actively supporting the trend.  

Here's what Sid fans have to say in his support against Rashami and Asim: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth Shukla is being targeted inside the Bigg Boss 13 house? Who do you support in this battle, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla. Let us know in the comment section below. 

