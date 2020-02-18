Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #WeMissYouSid as they want to see the BB winner on TV

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fan army is already yearning to see him back in action as they trend, #WeMissYouSid. Here's what they said.

hosted a controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has finally concluded and Sidharth Shukla has emerged as the undisputed winner of the 'tedha' season. Defeating Asim Riaz, he lifted the trophy and took home a bag full of a whopping amount. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor's win made many heads turned, and his fans danced in merriment as he triumphed to success. However, it looks like his fans are missing him a lot, now that they cannot see him on the idiot boxes anymore until he signs the next project. To show their love and support for the BB 13 winner, his massive fan army has started another trend on social media #WeMissYouSid urging him to make a comeback on TV soon.

Take a look at Sid's fans tweets here:

Spending 140 days among your enemies is not easy and requires lot of energy and you get exhausted One gets mentally tired and need time to get back normal. He must have got lot of projects for future We guys need to be more happy as we are going to see him more.#WeMissYouSid — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) February 18, 2020

"I stand by people whom I own even if the world is against them"

---sidharth shukla #WeMissYouSid pic.twitter.com/jy0YgSQoMD — Busy Bee (@imbhanu_07) February 18, 2020

I never followed BB. Only bcoz of you watched entire season. N missing u now badly....#WeMissYouSid pic.twitter.com/xkgoV2oEQw — RoopaRaj (@RoopaRaj20) February 18, 2020

I miss u so badly...That today i will watch @ColorsTV MujseShadiKaroge Bec of @sidharth_shukla

Pta nahi kya Jadoo hai @sidharth_shukla ab to bas 10: 30 bajte hi colors pe meri ankhe tumko dhundne lagti hai... Retweet if u feel same...@RealVinduSingh #WeMissYouSid — Crusher (@Crusher_ItsRG) February 18, 2020

Being authentic is the best way to

share yourself with

the world for

good #WeMissYouSid @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/v8GsQAVv2D — siddharth (@WaseemA94941178) February 18, 2020

#SidharthSukla is real hero,i miss you your thoughts and funny movement you always keep smiling and flurt . #WeMissYouSid pic.twitter.com/9FX5XRRXGX — Sangeeta Kumari (@Sangeet04650949) February 18, 2020

Never let anyone destroy your inner peace.

Always remember your strengths and

use them to take the high road.

Let the tough times and

painful emotions

wash over you

like waves.

They will

not---

last.#WeMissYouSid @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/REaI1lGGpu — мαнιмα-ѕι∂нαяτн ѕнυκℓα ѕταи (@mahima941) February 18, 2020

Sid & the glass door - epic love story #WeMissYouSid pic.twitter.com/zmJRDhhyMG — RashiSidheart (@rgr_psd) February 18, 2020

winner of the award year 2019-20 goes to sidharth shukla. he is one man army. #WeMissYouSid — saurabh (@saurabh75734019) February 18, 2020

Really feeling Disappointed !!

SidNaz trend never overtook us

But ajj Unone bhi kar diya Everyone Knows the reason!!!#WeMissYouSid — Aditya (@BrainiacAdi) February 18, 2020

Kya Karu, Kaise Karu. Kidhar Jaun Bada Boring Sa Lag Rha Hai Ab... Soch Rha Hu #KKK7 Dekh Loon. Fir Se @sidharth_shukla ke Action Or Task Performance Dekhne Milega Waha. Is It Right Choice By Me#WeMissYouSid RT If Want To Do The Same. — Faizal Sidheart(@Faizal94829579) February 18, 2020

Well, in all these seasons, no contestant has received the love that Sidharth has, and looks like the 140 days in the house has earned him a fan-base of a lifetime. During his stint, he was called out multiple times for his aggressive behaviour and uncontrolled anger. However, later in the show, he showed his calm side and won hearts through his witty and flirty attitude. From his bromance with Asim to fighting with to his lovey-dovey moments with Shehnaaz Gill, the actor managed to show all shades of his character.

Just hours before the finale, Sidharth got mired in controversy as BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde accused him of being abusive with her during their relationship. However, there has been no clarification from Sid's side on this. He will now be seen with his bestie Shehnaaz on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where the latter will find an ideal groom for her. What are your thoughts on this new trend? Are you missing him too? Let us know in the comment section below.

