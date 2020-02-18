  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #WeMissYouSid as they want to see the BB winner on TV

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fan army is already yearning to see him back in action as they trend, #WeMissYouSid. Here's what they said.
6299 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #WeMissYouSid as they want to see the BB winner on TVBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #WeMissYouSid as they want to see the BB winner on TV
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Salman Khan hosted a controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has finally concluded and Sidharth Shukla has emerged as the undisputed winner of the 'tedha' season. Defeating Asim Riaz, he lifted the trophy and took home a bag full of a whopping amount. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor's win made many heads turned, and his fans danced in merriment as he triumphed to success. However, it looks like his fans are missing him a lot, now that they cannot see him on the idiot boxes anymore until he signs the next project. To show their love and support for the BB 13 winner, his massive fan army has started another trend on social media #WeMissYouSid urging him to make a comeback on TV soon. 

Take a look at Sid's fans tweets here: 

Well, in all these seasons, no contestant has received the love that Sidharth has, and looks like the 140 days in the house has earned him a fan-base of a lifetime. During his stint, he was called out multiple times for his aggressive behaviour and uncontrolled anger. However, later in the show, he showed his calm side and won hearts through his witty and flirty attitude. From his bromance with Asim to fighting with Rashami Desai to his lovey-dovey moments with Shehnaaz Gill, the actor managed to show all shades of his character. 

Just hours before the finale, Sidharth got mired in controversy as BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde accused him of being abusive with her during their relationship. However, there has been no clarification from Sid's side on this. He will now be seen with his bestie Shehnaaz on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where the latter will find an ideal groom for her. What are your thoughts on this new trend? Are you missing him too? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill REUNITE on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; Fans trend #SidNaazForever

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans want Shilpa Shinde to return her BB trophy; Here's Why

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement