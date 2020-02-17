  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans want Shilpa Shinde to return her BB trophy; Here's Why

After Sidharth Shukla has won Bigg Boss 13, his fans are urging BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde to return back her trophy. Here's why.
3330 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans want Shilpa Shinde to return her BB trophy; Here's Why
BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde made headlines on the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. Just hours before the big night, the actress made some shocking revelations about the then BB 13 finalist Sidharth Shukla. Shilpa claimed that she was dating the Dil Se Dil Tal actor in 2011, and it was not a normal relationship. She accused him of being abusive both physically and verbally when they were romantically involved. Shilpa said, 'He used to hit me badly and even suffocated me almost once. I ran from him and even told his mother that I will file a case against him.' 

Not only this, Shilpa also went on to say in media interactions that she will return back her Bigg Boss 11 trophy if Sidharth Shukla emerges as the winner of Salman Khan's show. On Saturday night, Sidharth finally earned the title of BB 13, and was announced as the undisputed winner. Since then, their fans are celebrating his triumph to no limits. However, now Sid's massive fan army has also started urging Shilpa Shinde to stick to her words and give back her trophy. They've started a new trend with the hashtag ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro. 

Take a look at some of fans tweets here: 

Post his big victory, when Sidharth was asked about his thoughts on Shilpa's strong statements. He reacted saying, 'I feel sorry for Shilpa that she has to give her trophy back.' Well, there has been no statement from Shilpa ever since Sidharth lifted the BB 13 trophy. Some fans even claimed that the actress is just making up these allegations to gain limelight, as she has no projects in her hand now. It would be interesting to see how things unfold. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

