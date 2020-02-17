Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans want Shilpa Shinde to return her BB trophy; Here's Why

After Sidharth Shukla has won Bigg Boss 13, his fans are urging BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde to return back her trophy. Here's why.

BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde made headlines on the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. Just hours before the big night, the actress made some shocking revelations about the then BB 13 finalist Sidharth Shukla. Shilpa claimed that she was dating the Dil Se Dil Tal actor in 2011, and it was not a normal relationship. She accused him of being abusive both physically and verbally when they were romantically involved. Shilpa said, 'He used to hit me badly and even suffocated me almost once. I ran from him and even told his mother that I will file a case against him.'

Not only this, Shilpa also went on to say in media interactions that she will return back her Bigg Boss 11 trophy if Sidharth Shukla emerges as the winner of 's show. On Saturday night, Sidharth finally earned the title of BB 13, and was announced as the undisputed winner. Since then, their fans are celebrating his triumph to no limits. However, now Sid's massive fan army has also started urging Shilpa Shinde to stick to her words and give back her trophy. They've started a new trend with the hashtag ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro.

Take a look at some of fans tweets here:

A Female who is a Disgrace on the name of Bigg Boss Winners.

There is no one,

effin no one who can match her level of spewing venom. She has bitten the hand that fed her.

A true backstabber like Assim Riazz#NeechShitpaShinde #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — Pari Team Sidharth Shukla (@BluntIndianGirl) February 17, 2020

Jis thaali mein khana usi mein chedh karna

Iska biggest example Hai Ungratefip n sh@meless ShiIpa Shindeee @ColorsTV gave her 2nd Chance in life, made her BB winner n she had the audacity to call them biased

Defamed Sid for money Pathetic lady ...#ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — Dr.Nupur (SidharthFTW) (@DrNupurrk) February 17, 2020

Shilpa is so Gupta obsessed Lady

.

.

In #BB13 Vikas supprtd Deepika, Shilpa said Deeika ko Trophy na do

.

In #BB13, Vikas supported Sid, Shilpa hired mimicry artist, tried to defame & said she'll return her trophy if Sid wins.

NOW #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — (@MahajabinMary) February 17, 2020

Finale tha Us din Isliye chup rahe But not anymore @ImShinde_Shilpa has crossed all levels of decency!

FOR UR KIND INFORMATION I WANT TO TELL UH!@sidharth_shukla is A True Not fixed winner he's truly deserves and he suffered a lot.! Dydo naw plzz#ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — Nabeel ( Sidheart ) (@Nabeel09231203) February 17, 2020

Shilpa Shinde is one who the worst winner of Bigg Boss. First she lied about Vikas in BB11 and now regarding relationship with Sid. This woman can go to any extent for money. I am really happy that I didn't supported her in Bigg Boss 11.#ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — Pranav #SidHearts (@Pranav_15_) February 17, 2020

Shilpa Shinde losing her fans and popularity in every @BiggBoss

seasons coming after hers HAHAHAHAHA Just a matter of 1 or 2 seasons more now!! Then she is completely finished. #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — (@PureSidHeartian) February 17, 2020

Now tell and say directly to sid where are shilpa antygive back trophy and money #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — kamla yadav (@kamlayadav7) February 17, 2020

I voted for you shilpa but after big boss i came to know your real face. Now i hate how you are. #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — picture_abhi_baaki_hai (@papa_is_here2) February 17, 2020

regretting that I supported SHILPA

I SHOULD HAVE SUPPORTED VIKAS GUPTHA#ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — SIDHEART (@saipras02425374) February 17, 2020

Hina is bettr thn this aunty #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — Aashi(sidheart ) (@Ashraf07Asifa) February 17, 2020

Hmra bnda Sid to Men Of Word tha, ab Aap bhi Apne word pe Stand Lo.. @Shilpa Shinde @OfficialSidFC #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro — Hemanahu S Patel (@HemanahuP) February 17, 2020

Post his big victory, when Sidharth was asked about his thoughts on Shilpa's strong statements. He reacted saying, 'I feel sorry for Shilpa that she has to give her trophy back.' Well, there has been no statement from Shilpa ever since Sidharth lifted the BB 13 trophy. Some fans even claimed that the actress is just making up these allegations to gain limelight, as she has no projects in her hand now. It would be interesting to see how things unfold. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

