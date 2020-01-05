Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's 'OOPS' moment in front of Kangana Ranaut will tickle your funny bones; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut is all set to spread the magic of her Panga as she challenges Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla to impress her in their romantic andaaz. Here's what happened.

While we saw Tanhaji stars Kajol and grace 's Bigg Boss 13, today on a fresh episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we're going to see yet another popular celebrity coming to the show. Yes, we're talking about Panga stars and Jassie Gill. The duo will be seen entering the house to have some fun and masti with the BB 13 housemates. Just as like their movie, Kangana and Jassie are going to give Panga's to the contestants.

In the promo released by the makers, Kangana will be seen giving a Panga (challenge) to two of the most handsome hunks of BB 13, who were first rivals but now are good friends. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. Kangana throws a challenge at them to impress her in a romantic way. The first to take the task was Paras, who couldn't stop blushing as he grooved with the Queen actress to romantic ballad, 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai'. Paras was swoon by Kangana's beauty and he went on to confess his feelings for his favourite actress. He sweetly embraced her and said, 'I love you.' Well, Kangana seemed quite impressed with Paras' efforts.

Next up was, the angry young man of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla. Sid tried to put his best foot forward, as she approached Kangana who was sitting on a chair to show his romantic side. But, Sid's romance turned out to be hilarious as when he was trying to feed something from the table to Kangana, the table was about to turn upside down. Ask how? Well, Sid kept his hand to the table to take some support, and his weight took a toll on it and created an imbalance. However, luckily the man managed to hold it up. But, this 'oops' moment of Sidharth Shukla, led to a huge fit of laughter in the house, with Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala laughing uncontrollably. Well, we must say, it was an epic moment and surely something not to miss.

Even after so much, Sid kept up the sporting spirit and did a close dance with Kangana, leaving her utterly smitten with his confidence and loving side. But, what caught our eyes was Shehnaaz Gill's unhappy expressions. Yes, Sana looked seemingly jealous of Sid's closeness with the Panga actress. Well, we don't know what is cooking between them, but there surely is something.

Only time will tell, who was successful in impressing Kangana Ranaut with their romantic skills, but it is surely going to be a fun-loving day today in the BB house. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you enjoy Paras and Sid's efforts to impress Kangana? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

