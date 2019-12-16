Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's return to the house has left Twitterati ecstatic
Bigg Boss 13 had become dull ever since Sidharth Shukla was shifted to the secret room and then hospital owing to his ill health. The actor was suffering from typhoid and now, to everyone's delight, Shukla will be back inside the house today. No prize for guessing that it will be Shehnaaz Gill who will be welcoming him inside and the cute moment between the two has left us excited. Not just us, even Twitterati and his fan following are extremely happy with this development.
Gaddaar to gaddar he nikaltha hai... Dhogla kahinka... #KingSidharthShukla
— Janu Manu (@Januman89143171) December 16, 2019
Look at d jealous faces omg
Are khush ho jao footage leke aaya h tumhare liye,
Ab tak Ku6 nai kar rahe the ab Ku6 to karoge#MissingYouSidShukla #WelcomeBackSidShukla
— sejal Get Well Soon Sidharth Shukla (@12priyadarshi) December 16, 2019
King is back, #sidharthshukla
— Rakesh gupta (@Rakeshg74143599) December 16, 2019
#SidharthShukla is king for a reason #WelcomeBackSidharth
— GET WELL SOON SIDHARTH SHUKLA (@priyayadav2181) December 16, 2019
Not interested in this fake scripted nautanki. We r here for #SidharthShukla only.
— KarandeepSid Fandom (@karanthind89) December 16, 2019
Awww!!! they r bac
— Fiza Khan (@fizakhan_08) December 16, 2019
Meanwhile, Sidharth was informed of him being safe inside the house while in the hospital. Salman even quipped that fans have saved him inside but only God can save him from his health woes. Khan even showed him a clip of his fans praying for his safety and good health.
Bigg Boss 13 airs at 10:30 PM on weekdays on Colors and at 9: 00 PM during weekends.
I know some ppl watch this show for Arjan lol.welcome back S
id.i just want to see Sid.
Idiot is baccckkk!!!
