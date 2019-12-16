Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's return to the house has left Twitterati ecstatic

Sidharth Shukla returns to the Bigg Boss 13 house and this has left his fans excited. They reacted as, 'Finally can resume watching BB 13'.

Bigg Boss 13 had become dull ever since Sidharth Shukla was shifted to the secret room and then hospital owing to his ill health. The actor was suffering from typhoid and now, to everyone's delight, Shukla will be back inside the house today. No prize for guessing that it will be Shehnaaz Gill who will be welcoming him inside and the cute moment between the two has left us excited. Not just us, even Twitterati and his fan following are extremely happy with this development.

Sidharth's entry in the house left shocked and Asim Riaz told him that he did miss him. Sidharth looked better and happy when he entered the house and fans have been now waiting to see all the fun and excitement return to the camera monitored house. Sidharth is one of the most loved contestants this season and not just fans, even celebrities who have been supporting Shukla outside were happy about his return. Dolly Bindra raised a toast for him while fans now were waiting to see how Shukla reacts to everything he saw when in the secret room.

Gaddaar to gaddar he nikaltha hai... Dhogla kahinka... #KingSidharthShukla — Janu Manu (@Januman89143171) December 16, 2019

Look at d jealous faces omg

Are khush ho jao footage leke aaya h tumhare liye,

Ab tak Ku6 nai kar rahe the ab Ku6 to karoge#MissingYouSidShukla #WelcomeBackSidShukla — sejal Get Well Soon Sidharth Shukla (@12priyadarshi) December 16, 2019

King is back, #sidharthshukla — Rakesh gupta (@Rakeshg74143599) December 16, 2019

#SidharthShukla is king for a reason #WelcomeBackSidharth — GET WELL SOON SIDHARTH SHUKLA (@priyayadav2181) December 16, 2019

Not interested in this fake scripted nautanki. We r here for #SidharthShukla only. — KarandeepSid Fandom (@karanthind89) December 16, 2019

Awww!!! they r bac — Fiza Khan (@fizakhan_08) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Sidharth was informed of him being safe inside the house while in the hospital. Salman even quipped that fans have saved him inside but only God can save him from his health woes. Khan even showed him a clip of his fans praying for his safety and good health.

Bigg Boss 13 airs at 10:30 PM on weekdays on Colors and at 9: 00 PM during weekends.

Credits :Twitter

