Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth's mother, Shehnaaz's brother, Arti Singh's sister in law & others to stay in the house?

The Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness the family wild card entrant week next week and here's all that we know about it just yet.

Bigg Boss 13 only recently witnessed the family week with housemates getting a chance to interact with their family members for a brief period of time. The meeting, however, was a part of the captaincy task and following this task, no one became the captain in the house. While it turned out to be a few emotional moments with everyone meeting their family members after three months, and now, it looks like they will get a chance to stay with them.

If reports are to be believed, the next week will have family members as wild card entrants, and how many days will they stay for, or who gets to stay, is something we are yet to know. However, reports suggest that the task will see Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Sidharth Shukla's mother, Asim Riaz's brother, Arti Singh's sister in law Kashmera Shah, Mahira Sharma's brother, and Vishal Aditya Singh's brother be a part of the week.

It can be recalled that there were reports just a day back about Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri entering the house for the day, it looks like there were reports about this task only, however, she did go on to deny being a part of it, but looks like it is yet to be known as to who will be a part of the family week for Paras and !

