Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan not happy with Sidharth Shukla saving Paras Chhabra

Well, it looks like not just the housemates, but Salman Khan is also not very happy with Sidharth Shukla saving Paras Chhabra.

has never stopped himself from giving out unfiltered advice to the housemates and every single episode that he comes on screen, the host and actor manages to give out some hard-hitting thought-provoking point of view. While he has never stopped himself from pointing out the right from wrong and whenever he has felt that something wrong is happening inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, he does call the housemates out for it.

And in tonight's Somvaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan called out Sidharth Shukla for his decision of saving Paras Chhabra during the task and giving him immunity instead of his friends Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. In fact, Salman asked Paras as to did he not want to get saved because he told him yesterday that he must be sent out if he hasn't got enough votes. However, he said how it was not required of Sidharth to save Paras at this point in the game.

Meanwhile, Salman also announced that all three of the ladies, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, and Mahira Sharma are staying back in the house, however, that does not mean they are safe and that the housemates are at the edge of their seats right now.

Credits :Pinkvilla

