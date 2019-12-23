Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover imitates host Salman Khan as he enters the house; leaves housemates in splits

In an interesting episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sunil Grover will be seen copying Salman Khan and his stint will turn into a laughter riot.

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 witnessed one of the most interesting episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar this week. From ugly fights, blames game and host ’s grilling sessions, the weekend special episode witnessed it all. Adding on to the entertainment quotient, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has been extended and Salman will also be seen interacting with the housemates on Monday. But this isn’t all. This special episode also featured a special guest.

As per the promos of the show, renowned comedian Sunil Grover will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, he will be dressed as Salman and was seen imitating the superstar’s style. Sunil’s even copies Salman’s dialogues on the show and threw the coat saying he 'does not want to do this sh*t'. Furthermore, Sunil also played a game with the contestants wherein he was seen asking funny questions to them and Bigg Boss 13’s angry young man Sidharth Shukla was the first to face it. The comedian's act left the inmates in splits as they thoroughly enjoyed the stint.

Take a look at Sunil Grover copying Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13:

Sunil’s stint didn’t end inside the house. The comedian was later introduced as Bigg Boss’ wife and he was seen flirting with Salman. In fact, Sunil aka Bigg Boss’ wife also shared the plight of being married to BB. Joking about the same, the comedian stated that while they are married for 13 years, she hasn’t seen Bigg Boss ever. Certainly, Sunil’s presence on Bigg Boss 13 added new sparks on the popular reality show.

