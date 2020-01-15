Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 108: Shehnaaz, Mahira, Shefali, & Arti choose family over captaincy

The family week is going to be nothing but the captaincy task where the housemates will get to meet their family. Check it out here.

This week, the Bigg Boss house has been transformed into a 'home' with the housemates' family members paying them a visit for the task. After spending months without seeing their family members, the housemates welcome their near and dear ones with a lot of excitement. The day starts with a major fight that breaks between Madhurima and Vishal. Even after several warnings from Bigg Boss and , they call named and hit each other. It starts when Rashami requests Vishal to make some tea. Madhurima, too, requests but Vishal refuses and says that he will make tea only for Rashami.

Asim asks Madhurima to make tea instead but she retorts by saying that Vishal is incapable to do anything alone and always seeks support. Madhurima takes this opportunity to tease Vishal and calls him ‘Behenji’. An agitated Vishal asks her to stop but she does not listen. Vishal throws water on her and she retaliates by splashing him with water right back. This water fight continues even after Bigg Boss warns them to stop it. Madhurima then starts hitting Vishal with a pan. The fight soon turns ugly as she picks another vessel to hit him while Rashami and Arti intervene and stop them. Soon after, Bigg Boss announces that the fight between Madhurima and Vishal was completely unacceptable and unlike the last time, this time they won’t be able to say it is a personal matter and get away with it. He says that the two will be punished over the weekend. Vishal retaliates and says he will not take the punishment and is ready to leave the house. Rashami and Asim try and stop him but he remains adamant.

It’s time to announce the next captaincy task titled ‘Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha’ in which Shehnaaz, Mahira, Shefali, and Arti are locked in a setup that resembles a haunted forest. At regular intervals, temptations will enter the house and if the contestants leave the block, they will have to give up on the captaincy. The other housemates have to remain in the freeze position until the temptation is in the house. The temptation is none other than the family members of the contestants and as the first doorbell rings, Arti’s brother Krushna enters the house and calls her out. Without any second thoughts, Arti goes and hugs him tightly. The brother-sister duo has an emotional conversation as Krushna gets teary-eyed and tells Arti that the whole family is very proud of her as she has played the game with utmost dignity. Krushna hugs Arti tightly and says how he is proud to see her survive for four months. Bigg Boss tells Arti that another small surprise awaiting her in the storeroom. The small surprise turns out to be Krushna’ kids. Arti’s happiness knows no bounds and she hugs them tightly. The two kids perform a special dance on the song ‘Malhari’ they specially prepared for their ‘Bua’ What punishment will Bigg Boss give to Madhurima and Vishal?

