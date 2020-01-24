Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 117: Shehnaaz Gill continues to entertain, housemates reprimanded due to Vishal

Bigg Boss 13 will witness yet another canceled task but this time around, there will be repercussions in the house turning two of them sevaks.

Adding her own unique twist to the regular wake-up routine, Shehnaaz ups the quirkiness quotient of the show. After the daily morning dance session, the entertainer of the house Shehnaaz gets into a musical banter with a crow that pays them a morning visit. While Shehnaaz is amused, Rashami seems to be rather entertained. As the day goes by, Bigg Boss suddenly calls everyone in the living area. Taking Vishal’s example, he reprimands the contestants for their casual attitude towards the tasks. Known for conveniently getting the tasks called off, it's now time for the contestants to pay the price. After announcing that it was the contestants' last task to get immunity, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to evaluate themselves based on their past performances. As a surprise, they have to jointly nominate two contestants who they feel are responsible for getting the majority of the tasks canceled. Those two nominated will have to face serious repercussions.

Arguments and fights break out inside the house and the contestants keep delaying the final judgment. After a lot of disagreements and chaos, Bigg Boss takes over. Sarcastically applauding them for their irresponsible behaviour, Bigg Boss schools them and orders two nominations from each contestant. Making the final decision based on the votes, Bigg Boss announces the names of those two contestants who will be the ‘Sevaks’ of the house. As Sevaks, the said contestants will have to work on other members’ house duties along with their personal duties.

Shefali Jariwala plays her card and reveals that they have been addressing Arti as Sidharth’s 'fixed deposit' behind their back. Furious at the allegation, Arti confronts Rashami which makes the fight uglier as Arti breaks down. Arti takes over the washroom corner and cries her heart out. Siddhartha spots her and asks her the reason. Arti responds by saying that she is hurt because her friend Rashami has been backbiting about her. She cries her heart out to Bigg Boss in the confession room later in the day.

Which two contestants will be elected and become the ‘Sevaks’ of the house?

