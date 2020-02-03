Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 126: Sidharth, Mahira, and Vishal find Paras Chhabra their strongest competitor

Team Malang visits the housemates in the Bigg Boss 13 house and well, it is all fun, tasks and some incoming surprises as well.

Merely two weeks away from the finale, the contestants have been playing along with praying to cross the finish line and win the game. It was also time for the connections, who entertained everyone in their own way, to bid adieu contestants. But before going, Shehbaz steals the show with a witty joke on Bigg Boss when he says that these contestants inside the house have also affected Bigg Boss, he also forgot to wear his mic when he reminded me to wear my mic. Looks like the house is making him also forgetful this leaves in splits.

To cheer the contestants and boost their morale, the star cast of ‘Malang’ enters the house to promote their upcoming film and have some fun with the contestants inside the house. To everyone's surprise, Kunal Khemu makes sing live for the contestants and calls out Sidharth and Arti to recreate the Aashiqui moment. Later, team Malang presents the housemates with an array of skulls named after each one of them. One by one, they have to smash the dummy skull of the contestants they think is their biggest competitor. While Arti smashes Rashami’s skull, Paras breaks Arti’s. In a surprising move, Mahira smashes Paras’ skull which is shocking as the two have always supported each other. Sidharth, Asim, and Vishal also choose to break the skull bearing Paras’ name.

Salman welcomes the Malang cast on stage and this time everyone's favorite Anil Kapoor also joins in. After some interesting banter about their experience inside the house and their upcoming movie ‘Malang’, Disha Patnani makes Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor play basketball but with a twist. Salman and Anil also enact a slow-motion fight from Salman’s movie ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ leaving everyone entertained.

