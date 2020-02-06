Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 129: Bigg Boss intervenes post Paras Chhabra tries to oust Shehnaaz and Arti

Bigg Boss 13 will witness the immunity task today and while Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will be disqualified, it will be Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh competing against each other.

The Bigg Boss finale is inching closer and the contestants are gearing up for D-day. Curiosity peaks inside the house as Bigg Boss announces a task that will give the non-elite club members a golden opportunity to win immunity. In this task, Paras, Mahira, Arti, and Shehnaaz have to sit inside turtle shells until the next buzzer. If they fail to do so, they will lose out on the only chance to win immunity. While Rashami is the sanchalak, Asim and Sidharth can use tactics to pull them out of the shell.

The buzzer rings and the four contestants take their places inside the turtle shells. Asim is the only contestant who tries to make the task a difficult one for the contestants to survive inside the shells by putting mirch powder. After spending considerable time inside, Shehnaaz hatches a plan with Rashami to get Mahira out of the game. She says that as per the task rules, Rashami should disqualify Mahira if her hand is out of the shell. Rashami complies and eliminates Mahira from the task followed by Paras for putting their hand out.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Aashka Goradia says 'Arti Singh has managed to maintain her dignity, proud of her')

Paras and Mahira defy Rashami’s decision but Bigg Boss intervenes and declares that Sanchalak’s decision would be considered final. Paras gets infuriated and pulls out Shehnaaz and Arti out of the shell. Going a step further, he destroys his and Mahira’s shell in anger. Bigg Boss again intervenes and announces that Paras and Mahira should stop their antics and should continue playing the game. While they are disqualified from the shell, they can still support or oppose the other two housemates inside the shell. The game resumes and Shehnaaz and Arti take their positions. Paras and Mahira decide to give Shehnaaz the task of her own medicine and stuffs talcum powder in her shell.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More