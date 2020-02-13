Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 138: Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and other contestants relive their journey so far

Bigg Boss 13 will see quite the roller coaster ride for the housemates tonight and it sure is going to be an emotional moment for all.

Bigg Boss season 13 has seen an exciting mix of both entertaining and nerve-racking moments that have enthralled audiences for more than 130 days. The nervousness builds among the contestants as actor Vicky Kaushal enters the house to not only spook out the contestants and but also announce a surprise elimination. He informs the housemates that it is time that one person out of Arti, Shehnaaz, and Mahira will end their journey today. The lights go off and the contestants are allotted numbers which they have to place a black cloth on a stand. Whichever contestant’s number Vicky will aim the light at will be eliminated.

After surviving through all the highs and lows, the top 6 contestants get a chance to relive their entire journey. The viewers have been an integral part of their journey and hence the showcase is done in the presence of the contestants’ fans and supporters. As Arti’s journey is projected, she gets emotional and thanks Bigg Boss for an exceptional experience. Tears stream down her cheeks when she sees herself ‘Independent Arti’ being flashed onto the screen.

It was now time for the contestant who is bestowed with the title of 'Badshaah' of the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth gets emotional as he watches his journey and relives every moment. From his fights with Rashami and Paras to his brotherly bond with Asim brings tears in his eyes. Upon seeing his moments with Shehnaaz, a wide smile forms on Sidharth’s face.

Who bids adieu to the Bigg Boss house tonight?

