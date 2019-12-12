Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 67: Paras Chhabra re enters the house and schools housemates

Bigg Boss 13's entry today will witness the re - entry of Paras Chhabra who will then question their integrity. Moreover, the house will be getting it's new captain today.

With no captain in the house since the past few days, the housemates have divided their duties according to their convenience. However, because of the absence of a captain, each day a new ‘Mudda’ arises, where the house has seen fights on ‘Chai’, ‘Aata’, ‘Milk’ and ‘Rotis’ but today’s ‘Mudda’ was over ‘Bartan’. Mostly, they have been facing issues related to dishes and hygiene. Vishal and Shefali get involved in an ugly spat wherein he is accused of not washing utensils used for making tea. He claims its Shefali Bagga’s responsibility and that she has slacked. Shefali Bagga lashes back at Vishal for blaming her and states that she has done her duty as assigned. Meanwhile, Bhau tries to convince Shehnaaz that Sidharth is not a good person which angers the latter who is watching everything from the secret room.

On the other hand, Sidharth and Paras wait eagerly for the next phase of the katputli task. When the task begins, Paras challenges Rashami to bring out Vishal’s real and bitter game in front of everyone. He instigates Rashmi to question Vishal about his intentions. Sidharth and Paras also make the contenders clean the kitchen. Later on, they ask Rashami to spoil the bathroom. They also make Asim apply shaving foam on others and himself which turns the task into a gag.

Finally, Paras enters the house post which Shehnaaz and Mahira jump with joy and hug him tight. He greets a few others well but refuses to shake hands with a few. Thereafter he questions everyone’s integrity after gathering them in the living room. He calls everyone fake and how everyone in the house had targeted Shehnaaz and Mahira. He tells Rashmi about how Arhaan had told Shefali Bagga that Rashmi's bank balance was zero which took her to the streets and today she is in this position because of him. He also tells Madhurima that Vishal purposely hugs other girls so that she gets jealous.

Now it is yet to be seen whether Paras’ re – entry will change the dynamics of the house again. Moreover, we are yet to know about the new captain!

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras Chhabra RETURNS; EXPOSES Arhaan to Rashami & confronts Vishal on using Mahira)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More