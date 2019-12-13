Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 68: Housemates feel Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga must be jailed

Bigg Boss 13 will be witnessing some more fights in the episode tonight, and also send housemates to jail. Check out what's in store tonight.

A few connections in the house are beyond the game and the same was witnessed when Paras and Sidharth had to leave the house for their treatments. Sidharth Shukla who has been keeping unwell for a long time now was shifted to a secret room for his betterment. But now on the advice of doctors, Sidharth is taken out of the house for his treatment. But Paras’ entry in the house has broken the foundation of many relationships. Showing everyone the mirror, Paras questioned Shefali Jariwala and Vishal’s intentions yesterday. He also gets into a fight with Shefali Bagga because he wants his bed back and she has no intention of obliging.

