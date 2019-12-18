Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 73: Vikas Gupta is back at his antics, tricks Arhaan Khan during captaincy task

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see the housemates fight it out for captaincy, and Vikas Gupta will be back at his smart game.

It’s 6 am and Shefali Bagga becomes everyone’s alarm clock. She starts waking everyone up with tactics that annoy the housemates. Her motive was to take revenge from the entire house as they turn against her leading to her nomination. She makes sure that she doesn’t let any person sleep. She pulls their bedsheets, bangs empty vessels waking everyone up. Despite several warnings, Shefali doesn't budge and Vikas Gupta decides to lift her and locks her in the bathroom.

Later, Paras and Mahira are spotted spending some quality time together, wherein they express how important they are to each other. A romantic moment is shared between the two as they exchange glances. At the same time, all does not seem to be well in Sidnaaz paradise as they are going through a rough patch. Sidharth is deeply hurt after Shehnaaz has flip sides to gain sympathy. A miffed Sidharth decides to cut off all ties with her. Shehnaaz tries her best to convince him that she won't repeat her mistake but all goes in vain. On the other hand, Vikas explains to Shehnaaz the importance of a faithful friendship to prove Sidharth's point.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task. Four cars are parked in the garden area and Shehnaaz, Vikas, Mahira, and Shefali Bagga are the drivers. The contenders of captaincy have to convince the drivers to give them a ride. The two contenders who fail to do so will directly be out of the race. The task takes an interesting turn when mastermind Vikas Gupta grabs the opportunity and ditches Arhaan after agreeing to give him a ride.

Who’s tactic will work and who will be the next captain of the house?

