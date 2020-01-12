Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Weekend Ka Vaar 30: Salman Khan loses cool over Shehnaaz's tantrums

In tonight's episode, Shehnaaz's continuous tantrums will make Salman Khan lose his composure. Later on, he will enter the house with a special news.

In the past one week, there is one word which has been creating quite a lot of upheaval inside the BB house which is ‘jealousy.’ In tonight’s episode, Shehnaaz gets emotional after making upset with her unruly behaviour. She turns violent and wants to leave the house. She also questions the superstar whether she is the jealous one. This makes Salman lose his cool who then asks her to stop the drama and behave respectfully.

However, Shehnaaz cries profusely and declares that she wants to go out of the house. Later on, Salman puts a break on it and addresses the violence that has been the highlight of the house the previous week. While showing a clip of Madhurima and Vishal’s 'chapal' fight, he asks them about their current relationship status. He also confronts Vishal and asks him the reason behind saving Madhurima if she was his biggest problem. Salman then informs the housemates that their actions are setting a wrong example both inside and outside the house.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan feels Sidharth Shukla did not have wrong intentions during fight with Shehnaaz Gill)

Salman further says that Sidharth- Shehnaaz and Paras - Mahira have also stooped down to hitting each much like Vishal – Madhurima. He says that Sidharth's action of pinning down Shehnaaz is being misinterpreted by the audience. Thereafter, the housemates are shown certain clips of the specific incidents. While most of the housemates laugh it off, Salman is seen condemning their behavior and asking them to not take it as a joke. He tells them that they are making a mockery out of their personal matters on national television and the whole world is watching them.

Later on, Sidharth tries to talk to Shehnaaz who is sitting nearby the front door wanting to go out of the house. She says that the whole house has tagged her as jealous and that she is guilty about her misconduct in front of Salman Khan. Suddenly, the superstar enters through the front door and directly goes inside the house. He then congratulates the housemates and informs them that the show has become number one and that he has got a cake for them to celebrate the success. He also asks Sidharth to call Shehnzaz for joining in the celebration but she refuses to do so irking Salman even more. He tells Sidharth that he doesn't need to convince anyone and then asks him leave Shehnaaz alone.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More