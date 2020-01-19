Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Weekend Ka Vaar 32: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan enter the house

After getting an earful from Salman Khan the other day for their mistakes, the housemates finally get a dose of entertainment when Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan enter the house. Read on to know more.

The housemates get a dose of extra entertainment when Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan enter the house. They have come to promote their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The housemates are left in splits when Sara and Kartik bring a special gift for them which is a frying pan. Shehnaaz is elated after seeing Kartik Aaryan and gives him a grand welcome. Kartik also declares that Shehnaaz is his favourite contestant. Thereafter, the housemates are given some fun games.

The first game is to come to the stage and perform a task given by Sara. The winner of the task can dump one of the housemates into the recycling bin. Asim and Sidharth are given the task of performing the maximum the most number of thumkas. Thereafter, Arti and Shehnaaz are asked to imitate animals. While Shehnaaz impersonates a Naagin, Arti imitates a donkey which leaves everyone in splits. Later on, the housemates play another game in which they have to name that one person whom they do not wish to see in their ‘kal.

To everyone’s surprise, Sidharth Shukla takes Shehnaaz’s name while on the contrary Paras chooses her. Thereafter, meets everyone including Sara and Kartik through Me TV. He also asks them whether they can see any Love Aaj Kal jodis inside the house. They promptly take the names of Sidharth – Shehnaaz and Paras – Mahira. After that, Salman asks Kartik and Sara to swap roles and give a demo to everyone. The superstar also rings his dear friend Amrita Singh and she interacts with the housemates. She also confesses that she loves the show and is an ardent follower.

Sara and Kartik take leave from the housemates and join Salman back on stage. Thereafter, they play a game of dentures in which each one is asked to place fake dentures in their mouth and repeat a few famous dialogues. They take leave from Salman but not before dancing to the tune of ‘We Twist.’ Next, ex – contestants Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey enter the stage and interact with Salman. They opine that the game has become interesting but at the same time it has lost all the fun.

