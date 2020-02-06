Bigg Boss 13: Taapsee Pannu criticizes the violence on Salman Khan’s show; Asks ‘Why are people enjoying it?’

Taapsee Pannu, who is busy promoting Thappad, recently expressed her views on the much popular Bigg Boss 13 and the violence during the tasks in the house.

As Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its grand finale, the show has been grabbing all the spotlight for his finale week and the interesting tasks that it is bringing along. In its journey of over four months, the show has witnessed several fights, arguments and even violence inside the house. And while Bigg Boss 13 is raking in a decent TRP and is among the most loved shows on Indian television, has recently criticized the ongoing violence on inside the BB house saying that it not a fun thing to watch.

The actress, who is promoting her upcoming movie Thappad these days, questioned how the audience is okay with the violence on the show. Taapsee stated that people enjoy violence only if it happens to others. However, it is high time that everyone should change their opinion.

“Why are people enjoying this kind of violence? It's not fun. If it happens to us, we don't find it to be fun. It's entertainment for us only if it happens to others. So, we need to turn the tables and see what if we were standing there and it was happening to us. Then only will our opinions start changing. It'll take a long time, but someone has to start doing it, you know. I just can't leave it because the masses are actually following something that is against my beliefs. That doesn't mean I won't put my beliefs out there,” Taapsee was quoted saying.

Interestingly, the Pink actress’ upcoming movie Thappad also speaks about domestic violence. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie has become one of the most anticipated movies of the year courtesy its interesting ensemble of cast and riveting trailer. Thappad is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

