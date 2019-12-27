Bigg Boss 13: Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar REJECTS Salman Khan’s show every year; Here’s why

Sharad Kelkar, who is gearing up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, revealed that he is often approached to participate in Bigg Boss. However, he turns down the proposal every year.

Among all the popular reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 13 has been ruling the charts since its inception. Every year the show, which is hosted by , comes with an interesting ensemble of contestants locked inside the BB house who fight to grab the winner’s trophy. Every year there are speculations about who will be participating in this popular reality show and several celebrities are also approached for the same. Interestingly, there is one celeb who has always been on the list of BB makers. We are talking about television actor Sharad Kelkar.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Sharad revealed that he is approached for the show every year. However, he ends up turning down the offer each time citing his own valid reason. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor stated that he prefers to stay reserved about his personal life and can’t be pretentious. Furthermore, Sharad emphasised that he wishes to stay the way he is and doesn’t like to fake it anyway. Besides, he also stated that he can’t be someone else on the screen and can’t act 24*7.

Well, we do agree with Sharad as being in front of the camera all the time can be quite exhausting. Certainly, Sharad’s statement will disappoint his fans who have been yearning to watch him on Bigg Boss. However, the actor will soon be entertaining the audience with his next big release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Sharad will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie. Also starring , and Kajol in the lead, the movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Credits :Republic World

