Bigg Boss 13: Team F9 join John Cena with a shoutout for Asim Riaz & fans wonder if he is joining the cast

Days after John Cena shared Asim Riaz’s picture on social media, team F9 also gave the Bigg Boss 13 contestant a shoutout on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s fan army got a big reason to rejoice lately after American wrestler John Cena gave shoutout to the model-turned-actor on social media. Cena had twice shared Asim’s picture on his Instagram handle and the latter’s fan army has been on cloud nine ever since. In fact, many even quizzed if the international star was following the popular reality show. Meanwhile, Asim has fan army has been growing with every passing day and the handsome hunk has managed to win millions of hearts despite being an outsider in the industry.

And looks likes after John Cena, Asim’s fan army has more international addition as the BB13 contestant has now got a shout out from the team of Fast and Furious 9. The official handle of the movie shared a post on social media as they welcomed Asim to the ‘Fast Family’. The post certainly left the fans wondering if Asim is set to make his Hollywood debut with the much awaited Furious 9. On the other hand, Asim’s team expressed their gratitude towards team F9 for making the BB13 contestant a part of their family. “We got global now. No stopping now for our star boy. Proud moment for Asim, fans and family,” Asim’s team wrote in the caption.

Although there is no clarity about Asim’s Hollywood debut, his fans are certainly grinning ear to ear with this special mention. On the other hand, his journey on Bigg Boss 13 has also been hogging the limelight these days, after all, he has emerged as one of the strong contestants on the popular reality show. As of now, Asim is competing with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, and Mahira Sharma in the game. Who do you think will win the show? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

