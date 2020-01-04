Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla rubbishes claims of show being scripted; calls Sidharth Shukla 'star'

Bigg Boss 13's ex - contestant Tehseen Poonawalla has slammed all the claims made by people about the show being scripted and the partiality shown by the makers towards Sidharth Shukla. Read further to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audiences ever since it’s premiere and continues to do so even now. But the hosted show has also been mired in numerous controversies which are never ending. Well, this does not stop the fans from watching the show and voting for their favourite contestants inside the house. Balika Vadhu fame Sidharth Shukla has currently emerged to become one of the strongest housemates who enjoys a massive fan following outside BB house.

However, many celebrities have been upset with Sidharth’s behaviour off late and have claimed about the makers being biased towards the actor. Some of them also said that he is a clear winner and that the season is fixed. Tehseen Poonawalla, who is an ex – contestant of this season, has now rubbished all the claims calling them nonsensical. He has also extended his support towards Sidharth Shukla through the medium of a series of tweets which he has posted on Twitter recently.

Irritated with LIES that #BiggBossSeason13 is scripted for #SiddharthShukla to win. Absolute NONSENSE. The makers from EndemolShineIND & viacom18 have no stakes in making #Sid win. It's just how the game has turned out! For eg my fight with #Sid was REAL .ColorsTV#WinnerSid — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (tehseenp) January 3, 2020

Infact I have always maintained #SidharthaShukla #Paras #Rashmi & Devoleena_23 were the MOST popular. Unfortunately D had to exit cause of her back! #Sidd has anger management issues, He & I discussed it but NO NOTHING is scripted! Without doubt sidharth_shukla is a STAR! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (tehseenp) January 3, 2020

While I was in the house, apart from my fight with #Sid, Aseem refused to give tea to Devoleena_23 when Rashmi & she just re-eneterd on a Wednesday. He & I had a scrap & he HAD to giver her tea. That fight was NEVER shown! But nothing is scripted & more more power to #Sid . — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (tehseenp) January 3, 2020

Tehseen mentions that he is irritated with the lies that Bigg Boss 13 is scripted. He also gives a reference to his fight with Sidharth inside the house saying that’s how the game has turned out. Tehseen further states that Sidharth, Paras, Rashami and Devoleena were among the most popular housemates until Devoleena’s sudden exit from the house. He also gave reference to another fight inside the house which was never aired. Tehseen says that Asim refused to serve tea to Devoleena post her re – entry because of a previous tiff with her. He also went on to call Sidharth a star and claimed that nothing on the show is actually scripted.

