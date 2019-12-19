Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla says, 'I was not cut out for the show, my battles are larger ones'

In an interview with Times of India, Tehseen Poonawalla revealed that he was not cut out for the show and he felt that his contribution was needed elsewhere.

Bigg Boss season 13 has been in the news since day one. The concept of the new season is quite unique in comparison to previous ones. Aside from original participants, we saw many wild card entrants namely Vikas Pathak, Khesari Lal Yadav, Shefali Jariwala and and Himanshi Khurana including news analyst Tehseen Poonawalla. However, Tehseen got evicted in just a week's time. And now in an interview with Times of India, Tehseen revealed that he was not cut out for the show and he felt that his contribution was needed elsewhere. He said,"I remember when I had a fight with Siddharth Shukla, I asked Devoleena, who was then in the house that what was I doing? I told her that I was not cut out for these things. My battles are larger ones... For the soul of India."

For the unversed, the news analyst got involved in two major protests after he came out of the show. He added that he has been on the streets since his eviction and protesting against the insensitive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi, economy, onions and now he is leading the student's protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. He added how he is also fighting his various constitutional cases in the Supreme Court including against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He has challenged CAB at the Supreme Court level.

Check out his latest IG post right below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh asks Rashami Desai about Paras Chhabra and girlfriend Akanksha Puri

He was tagged as overconfident as he kept saying that he will win the show and he would not reveal his strategies. After leaving the show, he said that he had to leave it because of "circumstances".

Credits :Times of India

Read More