Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati are glad as Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz reunite; Want Vikas Gupta to stay in the house

In a promo released by the makers, we get to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute banter with each other. Even Vikas Gupta declared that Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love with each other which has left #SidNaaz fans happy. Check out the Twitter reactions.

One of the popular shows on TV is Bigg Boss 13. After a lot of fights and drama between Sidharth Shukla and on Weekend Ka Vaar, fans will finally get to see some cute banter between Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In a promo shared by the makers, we got to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz eating together on the dining table and the latter telling him that she wants to keep him on her head instead of her feet. Later, Sidharth goes to hug her on the bed and also plants a kiss on her forehead.

Seeing this, Vikas Gupta declared to Shefali Jariwala that both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love with each other. After hearing this declaration from Vikas, Shefali was shocked but even Twitterati couldn’t keep calm. Manty of #SidNaaz fans have been tweeting about the two and have requested the channel to make Vikas stay on till the end of the show. A user wrote, “Vikas Gupta jana nhi chahiye.” Another user was happy to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz back together as one. Many fans mentioned in the comments that if Vikas continues to stay in the house, Sidharth and Shehnaaz will come closer.

Over the past few days, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had been talking to each other off and on which left everyone confused as to what their equation is like. However, seeing them back together, it will be interesting to see how things develop further between the two. Twitter users have been rooting for them to be a couple and often #SidNaaz trends on the social media site. A user wrote, “Seriously, very happy. Sanu khush karde raho. Ase trp dene rava gae. I m going to watch today’s episode. Finally my babies#SidNaaz are together.”

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Seriously, very happy. Sanu khush karde raho. Ase trp dene rava gae. I m going to watch today’s episode. Finally my babies #SidNaaz are together. #SidNaaz — Nimrat(SidNaaz) (@NimratpalThind) December 23, 2019

BB makers team please don't let this bond break for any trp purpose in future..we love to see them together always..purest bond in bb history#ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla #SidNaazReunion #SidNaaz — Alisha Ahuja (@AlishaAhuja4) December 23, 2019

Kaise batau #SidNaaz k bina Dil ko kitni tangi hai....Love in the air...kuch kuch hota hai... — Flliper @varsha (@Varshap48871952) December 23, 2019

One again #SidNazz#ishqwithsidnaaz@sidharth_shukla khush to humlog v khush

Jo v ho bs sid khush rahe aur kuch nai Jab Sid se sab ladte hain to bahut dukh hota hai...khoon khol jata hai

We are hard fan of sid#StopTargettingSid #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill — Sidharth Shukla FC (@SidShukla_1) December 23, 2019

Soooo cuteeee sid is acting like a babyyyyy sidnaaz in love ...loving this years bb only becuz pf them — kaira kapur (@kapur_kaira) December 23, 2019

