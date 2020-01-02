Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati praise Mahira Sharma for standing up against Rashami Desai; Say, 'She is on fire'

Mahira Sharma showed off her fierce and bold avatar today as she stoop up against Rashami Desai during a fight and Twitter his hailing her for it. Take a look.
Mumbai
New Year brought in another shock-wave in the Bigg Boss 13 house, all thanks to the sudden nomination task. The morning began with an ugly fight over breakfast, where Rashami Desai was irked that food is not cooked on time and pointed fingers at the kitchen team. Mahira Sharma, who is a core member of the kitchen team and is cooking since day one, got upset over Rashami's comments and started expressing her opinions in a loud voice. Both the actresses began shouting at each other and got into a verbal spat. Here, Paras came Mahira's rescue and declared that she will not cook for anyone henceforth. Sidharth also intervened and tried to sort things out between the two, but in vain. 

Later, during the nomination task, Rashami, Asim and Vishal targeted Mahira and nominated her saying that she is not worthy of being in the show. They alleged that Mahira is a complete zero without Paras Chhabra. However, the fierce Naagin 3 actress, gave a befitting reply and shut them. But, this doesn't stop there as Rashami and Mahira are seen getting into a war of words again later in the day. This happened when Mahira Sharma got furious on Rashami seeing her target Shukla, and asked her to show her real side. She goes on to vent out her anger so furiously that Rashami Desai gives up and touches her feet saying that 'I have no energy to fight with you now. Now, seeing Mahira's bold and fierce side, Twitterati is all praises for her and are lauding her for strongly standing up against Rashami. 

Here's what Twitter users reacted to Mahira's bold andaaz: 

 What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rashami Desai is purposely poking Mahira Sharma? Whose side are you on, Mahira or Rashami? Let us know in the comment section below. 

