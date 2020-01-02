Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati praise Mahira Sharma for standing up against Rashami Desai; Say, 'She is on fire'

Mahira Sharma showed off her fierce and bold avatar today as she stoop up against Rashami Desai during a fight and Twitter his hailing her for it. Take a look.

New Year brought in another shock-wave in the Bigg Boss 13 house, all thanks to the sudden nomination task. The morning began with an ugly fight over breakfast, where was irked that food is not cooked on time and pointed fingers at the kitchen team. Mahira Sharma, who is a core member of the kitchen team and is cooking since day one, got upset over Rashami's comments and started expressing her opinions in a loud voice. Both the actresses began shouting at each other and got into a verbal spat. Here, Paras came Mahira's rescue and declared that she will not cook for anyone henceforth. Sidharth also intervened and tried to sort things out between the two, but in vain.

Later, during the nomination task, Rashami, Asim and Vishal targeted Mahira and nominated her saying that she is not worthy of being in the show. They alleged that Mahira is a complete zero without Paras Chhabra. However, the fierce Naagin 3 actress, gave a befitting reply and shut them. But, this doesn't stop there as Rashami and Mahira are seen getting into a war of words again later in the day. This happened when Mahira Sharma got furious on Rashami seeing her target Shukla, and asked her to show her real side. She goes on to vent out her anger so furiously that Rashami Desai gives up and touches her feet saying that 'I have no energy to fight with you now. Now, seeing Mahira's bold and fierce side, Twitterati is all praises for her and are lauding her for strongly standing up against Rashami.

Here's what Twitter users reacted to Mahira's bold andaaz:

#MahiraSharma: Sorry apko Kutta bol diya!!!

Unko bura lag jayega, kyuki kutte wafadaar hote hain!! Mahira killing it today — Maaz (@Maaz20877942) January 1, 2020

Aaj Asim ne abuse kya #MahiraSharma ko to kisi celebrity ne tweet nahi kya,aurton ki izzat nahi krta badtameez hai But agar yahi #SidharthShukla ne kiya hota to aajate sab jhund bana k tweet par tweet krte.

Bolye @GAUAHAR_KHAN aunty ji, soch to liya hoga kaise Asim ko sahi bolu. — Roshni || #SidHearts (@roshni_khanam) January 1, 2020

Mahira DESTROYED Rashmi Aunty Pehle Paras Chahiye

Fir Arhan Chahiye

Abb Asim Chahiye

Akele iss show me kuch karna nahi hai #RashmiAunty DEAD Fir Rashmi se Paanv bhi chhua Liye

Ashirvaad bhi de diya #SidharthShukla is Safe

Gonna vote For Mahira#BB13 — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) January 1, 2020

#MahiraSharma: Sorry apko Kutta bol diya!!!

Unko bura lag jayega, kyuki kutte wafadaar hote hain!! Mahira killing it today #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Sandeep Tanwar Sidheart (@sandeep353055) January 1, 2020

Yes. We should vote for #MahiraSharma . In this phase of the show Sidharth Shukla a strong and loyal friend like Mahira Sharma. Thanks Mahira and Paras. #SidharthShukla #MahiraSharma #ParasChabbra #BiggBoss — Anup Biswas (@AnupBis71680145) January 1, 2020

Mahira killed it today#MahiraSharma : Har waqt #SidharthShukla k peechay paray rehtay hain Pehlay #ParasChhabra chahye tha phir #Arhaan ab isko #Assim chaye

Khud kuch kar lai TRashmi Aunty Go & Vote For Mahira #bb13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss@ColorsTV — Bigg Boss 13 Official (@BiggBoss_13) January 1, 2020

Yes. We should vote for #MahiraSharma . In this phase of the show Sidharth Shukla a strong and loyal friend like Mahira Sharma. Thanks Mahira and Paras. #SidharthShukla #MahiraSharma #ParasChabbra #BiggBoss — Anup Biswas (@AnupBis71680145) January 1, 2020

#MahiraSharma was lit

Kya dhoya sabko single-handedly... — Happy (SidHeart) (@oyehappy) January 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rashami Desai is purposely poking Mahira Sharma? Whose side are you on, Mahira or Rashami? Let us know in the comment section below.

