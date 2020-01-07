Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati praise Sidharth Shukla after he teases Shehnaaz Gill; Call him an 'Entertainer'

Fans recently got to see Sidharth Shukla's funny side as he teased Shehnaaz Gill and they're all hearts for this chilled out version of him. Here's how they reacted.
5502 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati praise Sidharth Shukla after he teases Shehnaaz Gill; Call him an 'Entertainer'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Siharth Shukla has been tagged as the angry young man of Bigg Boss 13. We've always seen him getting in verbal wars or physical fights. But, seeing him laugh his heart out and goof around is a rare sight to watch. Well, this rare side of Sidharth was seen in last night's episode, where Sidharth tried to fool around with her best friend Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, he was seen behaving in a silly way or playful way with Shehnaaz. From teasing her for her game-plan to calling her an over-actor, Sidharth put his best foot forward to show his witty side and irritate Shehnaa, just for fun. 

While Shukla was trying to make Shehnaaz laugh with his antics, Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif did not like it and burst out in a fit of anger. She was not only seeing crying uncontrollably but also slapped and threw chappal at Sidharth to stop mocking her. While Sana's angry side upset many, Sidharth's new funny side has won many hearts. Sidharth fans are overwhelmed with his humour and love for Shehnaaz to try to cheer her up, and have been praising him for the same. They are hailing him for controlling Shehnaaz well, and not losing his calm even after being badly hit by Shehnaaz. While fans loved Sidharth's new version, they are upset with Shehnaaz's actions. Many have even called out Shehnaaz for being fake and over-reacting to things and said that they have cracked her strategy. Fans have tagged Sidharth as the 'Entertainer' of the season. They've started a new trend #SidharthShuklaEntertainer to show their love and support for the Balika Vadhu actor. 

Here are some tweets for Sidharth Shukla fans: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shehnaaz Gill over-reacted to Sidharth Shukla's pokings? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras tells Sidharth that Shehnaaz has become rude; Shukla says ‘aaj nahi toh kal tutegi’

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement