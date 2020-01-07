Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati praise Sidharth Shukla after he teases Shehnaaz Gill; Call him an 'Entertainer'

Fans recently got to see Sidharth Shukla's funny side as he teased Shehnaaz Gill and they're all hearts for this chilled out version of him. Here's how they reacted.

Siharth Shukla has been tagged as the angry young man of Bigg Boss 13. We've always seen him getting in verbal wars or physical fights. But, seeing him laugh his heart out and goof around is a rare sight to watch. Well, this rare side of Sidharth was seen in last night's episode, where Sidharth tried to fool around with her best friend Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, he was seen behaving in a silly way or playful way with Shehnaaz. From teasing her for her game-plan to calling her an over-actor, Sidharth put his best foot forward to show his witty side and irritate Shehnaa, just for fun.

While Shukla was trying to make Shehnaaz laugh with his antics, Punjab Ki did not like it and burst out in a fit of anger. She was not only seeing crying uncontrollably but also slapped and threw chappal at Sidharth to stop mocking her. While Sana's angry side upset many, Sidharth's new funny side has won many hearts. Sidharth fans are overwhelmed with his humour and love for Shehnaaz to try to cheer her up, and have been praising him for the same. They are hailing him for controlling Shehnaaz well, and not losing his calm even after being badly hit by Shehnaaz. While fans loved Sidharth's new version, they are upset with Shehnaaz's actions. Many have even called out Shehnaaz for being fake and over-reacting to things and said that they have cracked her strategy. Fans have tagged Sidharth as the 'Entertainer' of the season. They've started a new trend #SidharthShuklaEntertainer to show their love and support for the Balika Vadhu actor.

Here are some tweets for Sidharth Shukla fans:

Usko chodoo #SidharthShukla ke one liners ka mazaa lo — broken soul (@Khushi09667126) January 6, 2020

Loved the episode today. Till now. #SiddhartShukla is so entertaining. A fun episode #bb13 @sidharth_shukla — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) January 6, 2020

#SidharthShukla is full entertaining today..he proved that he is a complete package Only behaving like mental & psycho is not entertainment He is the real entertainment king who is giving us all the flavours of entertainment#BiggBoss #BiggBuzz #BB13OnVoot @ColorsTV #BB13 — Soni_Verma ~SidHearts~ (@Soni_Verma14) January 6, 2020

#SidharthShukla is on a roll!! Super entertaining!! — pbear2 (@pbear27) January 6, 2020

#SidNaaz are full package of entertainment chahe vo fight ho ,agression,love,caring ,task,romance #SidharthShuklaEntertainer has all. Qualities.#WinningSid — Namita (@Namita97952799) January 7, 2020

Mje ye #SidNaaz ka koi mstr plan lg rha ha

Ye 2no ab mil k purey ghr ki band bjaen gy

1 fvr mn rhy ga, dosri against but inside story mn ye ek hi hngy

i believe#RoarLikeSana #SidharthShuklaEntertainer #SidharthShukla #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #ColorsTv #ChampionSidShukla #ShehnaazGill — Aisi Larki Farisal Flipper (@farisal_syed) January 7, 2020

In yesterday's episode we could hardly find Asim because he could not talk about Sidharth!@sidharth_shukla is such an entertainer!! His epic one liners and comedy #ChampionSidShukla #WinningSid #SidharthShukla #BiggBoss13 #SidharthShuklaEntertainer #AlwaysByYourSideSid — Isha Natu (@isha_natu) January 7, 2020

I LOVE THIS FUNNY SID. He actually went and sat next to Vishal just because Sana ne thappad mara. Copyright : @justvoot ..#SidharthShukla #BB13 pic.twitter.com/3EcjSJr5xE — (@_ihanaaxo) January 6, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shehnaaz Gill over-reacted to Sidharth Shukla's pokings? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras tells Sidharth that Shehnaaz has become rude; Shukla says ‘aaj nahi toh kal tutegi’

