Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati SLAM Mahhi for supporting Shehnaaz for her tiff with Sidharth; Trend #ShameOnMahhiVij

After Mahhi Vij came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill post her ugly argument with Sidharth Shukla, netizens are slamming the television actress with #ShameOnMahhiVij.

There is no end to the ongoing chaos on Bigg Boss 13. It hasn’t been long when Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight got worse on the show and the duo was called in the confession room. While the two are still dealing with their differences, Sidharth has got into another fight and this time with Shehnaaz Gill. SidNaaz have been parting ways lately and the differences are only getting worse between them.

It goes without saying that the fans are upset with SidNaaz’s changing equation and some have even slammed Shehnaaz for being a flipper in the game. However, the Punjabi singer, on the other hand, was seen making efforts to reconcile with Sidharth and was even shedding tears for the same. Following the SidNaaz’s ugly fight, Mahhi Vij came out in Shehnaaz’s support and stated that she is feeling bad for her, “Everyone’s is enjoying no one in the house is trying to patch them up no one #BigBossSeason13 #ShehnazGill #SidharthShukIa #SidNaaz this is sad. Sana would have never done this to Sidharth she has immense love n respect #stophumiliatingsana,” she added.

Interestingly, Mahhi supporting Shehnaaz in this fight didn’t go down well with Twitterati who have slammed her for supporting the wrong. In fact, the tweeple are also trending #ShameOnMahhiVij and lashed out at Mahhi for not. speaking up during Sidharth and ’s fight. They even called her a fake friend who deserve this hatred like Shehnaaz. To note, Mahhi has been Rashami Desai's dear friend and her change of stand has certainly got her a severe backlash on social media

Meanwhile, Sidharth has clarified Shehnaaz about not being in touch with her post the show. He even warned her about making things worse between them and stated that he will hit back at her, unlike Shehnaaz’s arch-rival Himanshi Khurana. Looks like the lovebirds are turning into enemies now.

