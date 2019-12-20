Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati SLAM Rashami Desai for using derogatory language towards Sidharth Shukla in a fight

Sidharth Shukla fans slam Rashami Desai for calling his mother 'naukrani' during a fight in Bigg Boss 13 house. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 has been only getting interesting and better with time. However, time and again, derogatory language and nasty comments are being passed by contestants on their personal life. This time around it is again Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and in the picture. According to the promo shared, Sidharth and Asim will yet again get into a fight over a task and while they battled it out, Rashami interferes between the two taking the fight within two people to three. But it didn't end there.

Recently, we had seen Sidharth suffered from typhoid and was in the hospital for a couple of days before he again entered the house. He wasn't allowed to meet any of his family members outside, however, given Rashami's personal upheaval, her brother Gaurav entered the house to give her a reality check but clearly that seemed to have no affect on her.

Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by five weeks and is the longest season in the history of BB.

Credits :Twitter

Read More