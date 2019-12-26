Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati TROLL Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin after she backs Sidharth Shukla; Call her flop actress

Naagin 4 Jasim Bhasin is receiving heavy criticism from tweeple for his support to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. Here's why.

Once again Sidharth Shukla has become the undisputed king of controversies. Yes, the angry young man of Bigg Boss 13 has again gained limelight for his ugly spat with . While some are pointing host for tolerating his nonsense, others are questioning makers for their unfair support towards the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. In fact, anyone who comes in support of Sidharth Shukla, is being brutually trolled by Twitter users. And the latest to come under the light of the Troll army is Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin. The actress, who recently stepped into the Bigg Boss house on the eve of Christmas, along with other TV celebrities, inclduing Jay Bhanushali, among others.

What infuriated social media users was the fact that celebs who entered the house were all Siddharth Shukla's fans. They were bias towards him and made him win the task by sheer favoritism. Jasmin, who has worked Siddharth in Dil Se Dil Tak, was seen supporting him. She was also seen advising him on his game and how he should refrain from getting into fights as it is making him look bad outside. She also slammed Rashami Desai for targetting Sidharth. Jasmin's support to Shukla and ignorance to Rashami Desai (who was the female lead of Dil Se Dil Tak) did not go down well with Twitterati. Soon after she left, Twitter was filled with reactions, while some pointed her out her alleged affair with Shukla, others took a dig at her for being the latter's PR.

Not only this they social media users also criticized Jasmin's acting skills and tagged her as a flop actress. Netizens also vent out their anger on the channel and the makers for always favouring Shukla and making him rule over others. They pointed out that the game has become one-sided and is completely unfair and biased toward the Balika Vadhu actress.

Take a look at Netizens' fury over Jasmin Bhasin and the makers for baiseness towards Sidharth Shukla:

Difference b/w #RashamiDesai & Dhokla Dhokla asked Jasmine to clarify the allegations about her behavior on DSDT Set..But did Rashami do it?nahi na bcoz she knows she is right Clear toh vo hi karwayega jinko Dar ho Chor ki Dhadi Mein Tinka#FlopActressJasminBecomePR#BB13 — RespectForRashamiDesai (@Queen25Rashami) December 26, 2019

Shukla ki chamchagiri krne ayi thi overacting ki dukan#FlopActressJasminBecomePR https://t.co/qhNuXjPdQV — Ruby (@Ruby62384740) December 26, 2019

Chukla k kutte aa Gaye bhokne.. same here m also going to stop watching this shit..

Arey gadho fark toh tavi dekha tha jab fake eviction Kiya tha @mnysha jaise ladki ne..#SackManishaSharma #BiasedBiggBoss13 #FlopActressJasminBecomePR #RespectForRashamiDesai — Bharati (@bharati_sarm) December 26, 2019

#JasminBhasin-Tumhe usse (Rashami ko )harakar aana hai samze! She is biased guest, and negative person ever.#RashamiDesai Fans Ham eski ek line pe hi jeet gaye samze! YE DARR ACCHA HAI Jasmin jealous AFF.. Sukla win krega @mnysha ki leela se#FlopActressJasminBecomePR — Maya (@Maya32591734) December 26, 2019

Ish baar ka Naagin kaun kaun nahi dekh raha?

Rt if you are not watching naagin this time.... Anita and Surbhi or Mouni and Ada are ths best naagin ever... No one can beat them..

Tyo Nia is my one of fav..

But not watching cause there is Jasmin Bhasin.#FlopActressJasminBecomePR — #RespectForRashamiDesai (@rashamiholic) December 26, 2019

Ye Lo Ji, #BiggBoss13 has introduced one more Ex girlfriend of #SidharthShukla Miss #JasminBhasin to the world. Banda Mentally disturbed Bhale Hi Ho, but life Main Maze Le Raha Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 25, 2019

OMG! How she is jealous...

Apni Rashmi se jaltii h ye... In dono ka patch up or misunderstanding durrr krne k jagah fuel daal rhi h... But poor jasmin paise liye h na BB makers se soo #chukla k support mei he bolegi na #FlopActressJasminBecomePR #Biasedbigboss13 — Mos_b (@Mosb05355638) December 26, 2019

Well, it would be interesting to see how Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin reacts to all the backlash and hatred she has receievd for supported Sidharth in his game. Do you think Jasmin did the right thing by supporting his friend despite him being wrong? Also, you think the makers and the channel are biased toward Sidharth Shukla? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

