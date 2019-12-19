Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati want Sidharth Shukla to forgive Shehnaaz Gill and come together as #SidNaaz

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla completely ignored Shehnaaz Gill after she openly fought with Mahira Sharma for Paras Chhabra. Sidharth hasn’t been talking to Shehnaaz after her attempts to makeup. Here’s what Twitterati have to say.

Bigg Boss 13’s most favourite duos in the house are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Fans adore their cute banter with each other and when Sidharth was out of the house, fans were missing the #SidNaaz duo. Now, Sidharth has returned and fans have been elated about their reunion. However, yesterday, Shehnaaz declared her love for Paras Chhabra and fought with him and Mahira Sharma which left Sidharth completely hurt. Shukla didn’t talk to her in the entire episode.

In a new promo, Shehnaaz can be seen trying everything to make up with Sidharth. From apologising to resorting to cute antics, Shehnaaz does it all. However, Sidharth tells her that he is not interested and that he doesn’t want to talk to her. This leaves Sana heartbroken and even Netizens can’t control their hurt. Many Twitter users took to social media and rooted for #SidNaaz patch up. Some users even threatened to boycott the show, if Sidharth and Shehnaaz didn’t patch up in the episode.

One of the user tweeted back to the channel, “khelo hmare emotions k sath....itne dino se same drama khich re o for trp....dono sath hoge...agr nhi hoge toh tumhara loss h...bcz trp sidnaaz h...no sidnaaz no bb...#NoSidNaazNoBB.” Another mentioned to Sidharth that one would only hurt someone if they love them and wrote, “People alwyas hurt who truly cares...sana also did the same..#SidharthShukla is hurt dis time..” While most fans rooted for Sidharth and Shehnaaz to call off their fight and to reunite, some even were angry on Shehnaaz for breaking Sidharth’s heart.

khelo hmare emotions k sath....itne dino se same drama khich re o for trp....dono sath hoge...agr nhi hoge toh tumhara loss h...bcz trp sidnaaz h...no sidnaaz no bb...#NoSidNaazNoBB — kanika pahwa (@pahwakanika25) December 19, 2019

Please kr do dono ko saath humaara dil toot raha hai #SidNaaz — Garima (@ShenaazSid) December 19, 2019

BG music hona chahie - mujhe chhod k jo tum jaaoge bada pachtaaoge bada pachtaaoge... just joking to lightenup the mood.. chill #SidNaaz ek honge.. — Srishti (@Srishti05816410) December 19, 2019

Agar #SidNaaz ka patchup nhi ho paya to hamko ko nhi dekhna @BiggBoss khud dekho hamlog kya dekhe or kuch hai hi nhi dekhne ko Sidnaaz ke alawa show me or ye paras ho hatao dimag kharab ho gaya hai paras se @ColorsTV — Amit Patel (@AmitPat67156451) December 19, 2019

We wish to see them together we are deeply hurt when there is trouble in their Paradise #SidNaaz — Garima (@ShenaazSid) December 19, 2019

#SidNaaz is real bond.. they are strong with goos understanding... @ColorsTV if u can please stop playing with their emotion... don't break a beautiful relationship @EndemolShineIND we are not fools... #NoSidnaazNoBB #BoycottBiasedBB13 — AshJane (@AshJane17) December 19, 2019

Ofcourse maaf kr dena chahiye..#SidNaaz — Yumna Fatima (@keepchilax) December 19, 2019

Bahot boora lag rha aise dekh kar dono ko 3 deen ho gaye SidNaaz baat nhi kr rhe theek se #SidNaaz — Garima (@ShenaazSid) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Sidharth and Shehnaaz get back together in the show. In last night’s episode, Paras and Mahira also tried to tell Shehnaaz to not ignore Sidharth and to talk to him. However, Shehnaaz continued to fight with Paras and Mahira and didn’t listen to them. Now, fans of Sid and Sana are extremely hurt as they want to see the two stars together. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

