Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati want Sidharth Shukla to forgive Shehnaaz Gill and come together as #SidNaaz

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla completely ignored Shehnaaz Gill after she openly fought with Mahira Sharma for Paras Chhabra. Sidharth hasn’t been talking to Shehnaaz after her attempts to makeup. Here’s what Twitterati have to say.
38300 reads Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2019 04:30 pm
Bigg Boss 13’s most favourite duos in the house are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Fans adore their cute banter with each other and when Sidharth was out of the house, fans were missing the #SidNaaz duo. Now, Sidharth has returned and fans have been elated about their reunion. However, yesterday, Shehnaaz declared her love for Paras Chhabra and fought with him and Mahira Sharma which left Sidharth completely hurt. Shukla didn’t talk to her in the entire episode. 

In a new promo, Shehnaaz can be seen trying everything to make up with Sidharth. From apologising to resorting to cute antics, Shehnaaz does it all. However, Sidharth tells her that he is not interested and that he doesn’t want to talk to her. This leaves Sana heartbroken and even Netizens can’t control their hurt. Many Twitter users took to social media and rooted for #SidNaaz patch up. Some users even threatened to boycott the show, if Sidharth and Shehnaaz didn’t patch up in the episode. 

One of the user tweeted back to the channel, “khelo hmare emotions k sath....itne dino se same drama khich re o for trp....dono sath hoge...agr nhi hoge toh tumhara loss h...bcz trp sidnaaz h...no sidnaaz no bb...#NoSidNaazNoBB.” Another mentioned to Sidharth that one would only hurt someone if they love them and wrote, “People alwyas hurt who truly cares...sana also did the same..#SidharthShukla is hurt dis time..” While most fans rooted for Sidharth and Shehnaaz to call off their fight and to reunite, some even were angry on Shehnaaz for breaking Sidharth’s heart.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Sidharth and Shehnaaz get back together in the show. In last night’s episode, Paras and Mahira also tried to tell Shehnaaz to not ignore Sidharth and to talk to him. However, Shehnaaz continued to fight with Paras and Mahira and didn’t listen to them. Now, fans of Sid and Sana are extremely hurt as they want to see the two stars together. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

#SidNaaz look very cute together, They have a true and reliable connection too. But after captaincy task a small rift has been created in between #SidNaaz. But the main point is that Siddharth Shukla took it possesively, If I was present in that captaincy task and Shehnaz is my best friend she does something which hurts me but Shehnaz never took that possesively. Then also I would have forgiven her because this is a game. When Siddharth Shukla flipped the game, Shehnaz was not satisfied but then also she patched up with Siddharth Shukla. But what Siddarth Shukla did was he took it too seriously that he didn't forgive even after she tried her best. According to me, Siddarth Shukla was wrong in this situation. And he made a very strong contender as his enemy but then also Shehnaz is not taking him as her enemy but he is taking it. But yeh jo nok jhok hain #SidNaaz ki voh iss tarah se end nahi hogi, this small barrier would be cleared as there is a pure bond between #SidNaaz

