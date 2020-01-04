Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse angry at Salman Khan and channel for favouring Sidharth Shukla over Asim Riaz

Twitterverse has taken to social media to express their angst on Salman Khan and the channel as they feel Sidharth Shukla is being supported over Asim Riaz.
Mumbai
Salman Khan has always made it a point to give the housemates a reality check at the beginning of Weekend Ka Vaar. On most of the occasions, fans have been extremely happy about his stance, for he has stood by the right, and ensured he brings the bigger picture before them. However, turns out there is something that did not go down well with the fans, because they have taken to social media to talk about Salman and the channel being biased.

Yes, the conversation about Salman Khan and the channel favouring Sidharth Shukla over Asim Riaz has been doing the rounds and well, Twitter is angry. All of this stems from the incident where Asim called Sidharth's late father a cry baby and how the preview showed him reprimand Asim for the same. While this is wrong, what has angered the fans is how Sidharth got away with it for using abuses for his family. In fact, some tweets also mocked Arti Singh for not taking a stand when Sidharth is wrong. Check out the Tweets here:

Meanwhile, fans have also taken to Twitter to trend #ViewersChoiceAsim and they have gone all out in an attempt to get the fasted 5 million trend in a mere couple of hours. Asim and Sidharth have been at loggerheads for a while now, and both their fans and fan clubs too, have been trying to rule each other out.

