Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse comes out in support of Asim Riaz once again, trend #StarBoyAsim
Bigg Boss 13 fans are leaving no stone unturned in supporting their favourites and while trends have created history this time around, the support seems to be growing with the finale date coming closer. Right from supporting Sidharth Shukla in times he has been wrongly accused to siding with Asim Riaz during the so many allegations and/or fights inside the house, fans are always there and this time around too, here's there love showering through on Asim Riaz.
After trending hashtags likes Asim Riaz the winner to many other trends for him, the fans have now taken to trending #StarBoyAsim with the idea of proving how and why he is the winner and deserves the trophy. With all that he has done in the house and the fact that he has reached so far in this journey with the immense love and support, this sure is something that would have added to his morale had he know about it. Check out some of the tweets:
Being sincere and true to yourself defines your authenticity. #StarBoyAsim
— Asim riaz youth inspiration @Truthful R.K (@k_truthful) February 7, 2020
Train Task- asim played
Asoor task- asim played
Rose task- asim played
Cat task - asim played
Spider task- asim played
Balti task- asim played
Secret room task- asim played
Toilet cleaning, dish cleaning, gyming
Shukla -Flirt Wid Sana, Arti, Madhu, Shefali#StarBoyAsim
— Sajjad MAlik (@sajju_0007) February 7, 2020
#StarBoyAsim Says it all!
— Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) February 7, 2020
Task got cancelled only once by Asim
BiggBoss punished him for this!
Paras broke BB's property & tried to cancel the task
BiggBoss-"Arey re arey yeh kya huwa, maine na yeh jana"
Meanwhile
Rohit Shetty-"Show is not biased show is not biased not biased not biased"#StarBoyAsim
— Reene (@Reene343) February 7, 2020
You have been living in my dreams for a long time, what about making it real for once?@IamAsimRiaz1@TeamAsimRiaz#StarBoyAsim
— Zia (@Zia01785152) February 7, 2020
Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will see Asim get into a fight with not just Sidharth, but also with Shehnaaz Gill when the immunity task will happen. It so happens that Asim tries to speak against Sidharth in front of Shehnaaz, however, she lashes out at him for not picking her either.
Immunity Task mein jab @sidharth_shukla ne diya #ParasChhabra ka saath tab @imrealasim ne uthaayi unke loyalty par sawaal!
Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/1jJqwWJXqL
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 7, 2020
