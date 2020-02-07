Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse comes out in support of Asim Riaz once again, trend #StarBoyAsim

Twitterverse has sure become the ground for fans extending support towards their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestants and Asim Riaz fans are at it again.

Bigg Boss 13 fans are leaving no stone unturned in supporting their favourites and while trends have created history this time around, the support seems to be growing with the finale date coming closer. Right from supporting Sidharth Shukla in times he has been wrongly accused to siding with Asim Riaz during the so many allegations and/or fights inside the house, fans are always there and this time around too, here's there love showering through on Asim Riaz.

After trending hashtags likes Asim Riaz the winner to many other trends for him, the fans have now taken to trending #StarBoyAsim with the idea of proving how and why he is the winner and deserves the trophy. With all that he has done in the house and the fact that he has reached so far in this journey with the immense love and support, this sure is something that would have added to his morale had he know about it. Check out some of the tweets:

Being sincere and true to yourself defines your authenticity. #StarBoyAsim — Asim riaz youth inspiration @Truthful R.K (@k_truthful) February 7, 2020

Train Task- asim played

Asoor task- asim played

Rose task- asim played

Cat task - asim played

Spider task- asim played

Balti task- asim played

Secret room task- asim played

Toilet cleaning, dish cleaning, gyming Shukla -Flirt Wid Sana, Arti, Madhu, Shefali#StarBoyAsim — Sajjad MAlik (@sajju_0007) February 7, 2020

Task got cancelled only once by Asim BiggBoss punished him for this! Paras broke BB's property & tried to cancel the task BiggBoss-"Arey re arey yeh kya huwa, maine na yeh jana" Meanwhile

Rohit Shetty-"Show is not biased show is not biased not biased not biased"#StarBoyAsim — Reene (@Reene343) February 7, 2020

You have been living in my dreams for a long time, what about making it real for once?@IamAsimRiaz1@TeamAsimRiaz#StarBoyAsim — Zia (@Zia01785152) February 7, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: After Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz to have a Swayamwar? Here’s what we know)

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will see Asim get into a fight with not just Sidharth, but also with Shehnaaz Gill when the immunity task will happen. It so happens that Asim tries to speak against Sidharth in front of Shehnaaz, however, she lashes out at him for not picking her either.

