Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse lauds Asim Riaz for his stand up, trends #ShowStopperAsim for scenes being cut

Asim Riaz fans have taken to Twitter once again to stand by their favourite and come out in his support. Check out some of the Tweets.

It seems to be just another day for Asim Riaz fans as they have taken to Twitter to trend their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant once again. Asim's fans have always come out in his support and have spoke up at the slightest of discomfort or biasness brought before him. And well, here's just another day of fans trending Asim Riaz on Twitter because they want to show some support, love, and simply stand by him when they feel he has been wronged.

Some fans have been lauding Asim for his stand up and the rap he presented during the same. They are proud of him for being the first runner up of the task Comedy club along with Shehnaaz Gill, who is the winner. However, another set of fans are trending him with the same hashtag, #ShowStopperAsim as they feel that his parts are being edited out as his wishing scene wasn't show, his bit of the 'Mooh Dikahyi' with Laxmi Agarwal wasn't shown, and so on and so forth.

#ShowStopperAsim

A popular chef like vikas khanna had no need to post this but yet he did because he was actually impressed by our boy Asim Riaz. pic.twitter.com/nMDA60lq8h — Tiger (@TigerPal10) January 11, 2020

I have screen recording of asim's act but I feel that when voot will upload his short today, we should spread that like wildfire and give it maximum views. Retweet if you agree #ShowStopperAsim — grrumpygal (@grrumpygal) January 11, 2020

#ShowStopperAsim i dont know why bb team cut his seen per kuch bhi krlo jeetega asim hi @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Faizal sheikh (@Faizals86265010) January 11, 2020

OMG OMG OMG Asim Can Sing Asim Can Dance Asim Can Cook Asim Can do anything Today Asim showed us That Asim Can mimicry Also Haq se Bolo Asim Squad #ShowStopperAsim pic.twitter.com/D8uP4WPv6U — Bilal..... (@bilalchikte1) January 11, 2020

Asim & his killer looks I'm damn sure if he does any movie he will become youth Icon @imrealasim has his Own Style & Swag#ShowStopperAsim pic.twitter.com/eARW9ALcGj — Pavan #He-Man Asim (@asim_win) January 11, 2020

Here's what Asim Riaz fans are writing under #ShowStopperAsim:

Meanwhile, tonight's episode will see visit the house, and he will get super angry at Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour inside the house. Right from her beating herself to the entire jealousy saga between her and Mahira Sharma, he will speak about everything to her.

