Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse lauds Asim Riaz for his stand up, trends #ShowStopperAsim for scenes being cut

Asim Riaz fans have taken to Twitter once again to stand by their favourite and come out in his support. Check out some of the Tweets.
Mumbai
It seems to be just another day for Asim Riaz fans as they have taken to Twitter to trend their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant once again. Asim's fans have always come out in his support and have spoke up at the slightest of discomfort or biasness brought before him. And well, here's just another day of fans trending Asim Riaz on Twitter because they want to show some support, love, and simply stand by him when they feel he has been wronged.

Some fans have been lauding Asim for his stand up and the rap he presented during the same. They are proud of him for being the first runner up of the task Comedy club along with Shehnaaz Gill, who is the winner. However, another set of fans are trending him with the same hashtag, #ShowStopperAsim as they feel that his parts are being edited out as his wishing scene wasn't show, his bit of the 'Mooh Dikahyi' with Laxmi Agarwal wasn't shown, and so on and so forth.

Here's what Asim Riaz fans are writing under #ShowStopperAsim:

Meanwhile, tonight's episode will see Salman Khan visit the house, and he will get super angry at Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour inside the house. Right from her beating herself to the entire jealousy saga between her and Mahira Sharma, he will speak about everything to her.


