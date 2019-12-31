Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse shocked as Paras Chhabra's yellow shoes from Shehnaaz Gill's captaincy task return

Well, looks like Paras Chhabra's yellow shoes are back in the Bigg Boss house, and well, Twitterverse has a lot to say about it.

Bizarre things seem to be happening inside the house, and this time, what has come under the public eye is the return of Paras Chhabra's ever so favourite yellow shoes. As everyone might remember, Paras had to destroy his yellow Balenciaga shoes in order to help Shehnaaz Gill become the captain of the house. With a heavy heart, he decided to do so and for that, he had to dip it in paint and give them away to Bigg Boss by keeping it in the storeroom.

However, did he actually get it back? Well, one might wonder, because he was seen sporting the same yellow shows during the beauty contest in the house, where he turned host for the task. While it has come to our notice only now, Twitterverse had noticed it just in time, and in fact, everyone also tweeted about it, wondering how did this happen. While on one hand Twitterverse is left shocked, many are demanding an answer to how is this possible in the first place. However, a fan did point out how these shoes are different from the ones he destroyed.

#ParasChhabra is wearing the yellow shoes he destroyed yesterday.. #SidharthShukla @SagarRathore_ did u notice... Aise kaise kuch toh gadbad hai https://t.co/5U8zzBLzcw

Last night I saw Bigboss 13 and was shocked when I saw Paras Chhabra wearing his yellow shoes again. How is this possible because these shoes were already destroyed during the last captaincy task#ParasChhabra #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/WKhxk7pO6Q — sourav (@sourav871133) December 28, 2019

Mujhe lagta hain kal ka sab drama scripted tha Paras ka image achha karne keliye. Makers ne Same shoes ki first copy pahle hi layi thi 2000 rs ki aur original shoes toh 80,000 ki hain. — Vaibhav R S (@VaibhavRS4) December 27, 2019

That's his yellow "Fila" shoes. His girlfriend @puri_akanksha said he has many yellow shoes. Check her profile bro — Samrat Yadav (@Lonewolf11___) December 28, 2019

On the other hand, Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri decided to buy him another pair of shoes, but this time, she bought red ones. She took to Twitter and wrote, "For all u fans who had that " Awwwwww" moment when he sacrificied his yellow shoes.Finally another one is here on behalf of all those who have supported him in thick n thins in #bigbosss13.Happy new year #paras !!This time it's red hope you like it as much as yellow BB Fashion Show mein aaj #BiggBoss13 ki haseenaayein dikhayengi apna jalwa!."

