Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse support Shehnaaz Gill after she slaps Sidharth Shukla

The video of Shehnaaz Gill slapping Sidharth Shukla has gone viral on social media and the Twitterati is here with their reaction. Here's who they support and what they have to say.

Tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode is going to leave SidNaaz fans a little disappointed. Well, we've seen both, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill quarreling umpteen number of times. But, this time things will go a little overboard as Shehnaaz will be seen slapping Sidharth. Yes, you read that right! Sana will give a blow with the palm of the hand on Sid's face. Well, all this will happen when Sidharth will try his best to tease Shehanaaz and pull her legs. To make Shehnaaz jealous, Sid will start praising Mahira Sharma and saying that he likes Mahira more than Sana. This will irk Sana ans she gets extremely annoyed.

Later, Sidharth confronts Shehnaaz about the same incident. Here, she alleges that he is purposely irritating her. They try to talk things about, but things worsen as an annoyed Sana is not ready to listen. Things go so out-of-hand that Shehnaaz will end up slapping him in a fit of anger. Now, this SidNaaz moment has left everyone shocked. This slap moment is going viral on social media and now fans of the duo have started pouring in their reactions to the same. Surprisngly many users have supported Shehnaaz Gill over Sidharth Shukla.

Thappad thappad thappad pic.twitter.com/MsPYPEZFww — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 5, 2020

Take a look at fan reactions to Sana's big thappad to Sid:

Now I am done with sidharth.

Shehnaaz has been with him from 1st week. From 2-3 week he is been behaving strange with shehnaaz just for be with paras. Go dude, shehnaaz is more strong than paras. If you had played with her only. Ur game would have been better. #ShehnaazGill — Namrata (@Namrata71054566) January 5, 2020

#ShehnaazGill let chukla make an army of his buddhi ex girlfriends. You play your game baby. World is supporting you and loving you. Even our @BeingSalmanKhan supports you — almas malik (@almasmalik) January 5, 2020

She badly needs this flip now..We night loose her smile, if she stays between this shit.#ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGillWinningHearts https://t.co/xX5ki6tKXR — shehnaaz.thepuresoul (@Apoorva23356971) January 5, 2020

#ShehnaazGill sana is best in bb house..she is strong..but she needs our support too...so guys plzz support sana#shehnaaz gill — Bandu (@Bandu53569275) January 5, 2020

I feel sana is going in depression and it's not good for her #ShehnaazGill

Ps. Dost ese ho toh dushmano ki zarurat nahi hai — Bhawnaflipper (@Bhawna49284714) January 5, 2020

Mujhe to @sidharth_shukla fattu lagta hai abb paras mahira ki chaat raha hai only one contestant who is playing alone is #ShehnaazGill she is taking stand for ryt frnd ho ya dushaman dono ke liye — Akash Khairnar (@AkashKh76313151) January 5, 2020

why always #ShehnaazGill ki kyu mnaye sid ko. why alwys sid is not taking stand for #ShehnaazGill

why yr why

sana plz ab to apni game khelo yr plz bht ho gya mnana kitna mnaogi kisi ko tum kitna batao hume??

i always support u baby #ShehnaazGill — #ShehnaazGill (@OfSidnaaz) January 5, 2020

She did right.. Sid should not do soo much.. How much can someone ignore and then too jealousy from mahira. #ShehnaazGill — Aditi Anand Mogaveera (@AditiMogaveera) January 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? How do you think Sidharth is going to react on this? Do you think equations between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will change after this fight? Drop in your suggestions below.

