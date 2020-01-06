Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse support Shehnaaz Gill after she slaps Sidharth Shukla

The video of Shehnaaz Gill slapping Sidharth Shukla has gone viral on social media and the Twitterati is here with their reaction. Here's who they support and what they have to say.
Tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode is going to leave SidNaaz fans a little disappointed. Well, we've seen both, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill quarreling umpteen number of times. But, this time things will go a little overboard as Shehnaaz will be seen slapping Sidharth. Yes, you read that right! Sana will give a blow with the palm of the hand on Sid's face. Well, all this will happen when Sidharth will try his best to tease Shehanaaz and pull her legs. To make Shehnaaz jealous, Sid will start praising Mahira Sharma and saying that he likes Mahira more than Sana. This will irk Sana ans she gets extremely annoyed. 

Later, Sidharth confronts Shehnaaz about the same incident. Here, she alleges that he is purposely irritating her. They try to talk things about, but things worsen as an annoyed Sana is not ready to listen. Things go so out-of-hand that Shehnaaz will end up slapping him in a fit of anger. Now, this SidNaaz moment has left everyone shocked. This slap moment is going viral on social media and now fans of the duo have started pouring in their reactions to the same. Surprisngly many users have supported Shehnaaz Gill over Sidharth Shukla. 

Take a look at fan reactions to Sana's big thappad to Sid: 

What are your thoughts on the same? How do you think Sidharth is going to react on this? Do you think equations between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will change after this fight? Drop in your suggestions below. 

Anonymous

Shehnaz is not able to identify between a joke and serious
Shukla is joking and she should take that and try to make shukla jealous by joining with Asim or Vishal
and that would have been more fun
then the drama and tantrum she threw

