Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse comes out in support of Asim Riaz as they trend #ViewersChoiceAsim

Bigg Boss 13 fans have ensured they stand out in support of their favourite contestants, and well, Asim Riaz sure is receiving all the love on social media. Check out some of the tweets here.
7602 reads Mumbai Updated: January 4, 2020 08:16 pm
Bigg Boss 13 is definitely all over social media, and conversations about what their favourite contestants are doing is what seems to be the topic of dialogue. Right from Rashami Desai being asked by Salman Khan to leave the house, to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's constant fights, and of course, everything that Salman Khan has been telling them, and keeps telling them time and again. Post last night's preview, fans are eager to see how does the episode transpire.

Now, during the preview, we saw how Salman not only reprimanded Sidharth and Rashami for their behaviour in the house, but also pointed out how Asim has been coming across as very irritating at this point. However, one can say that there is nothing that deters his fans, and if anything at all, it has proven to be a boost to them. Asim's fans have taken to Twitter to trend #ViewersChoiceAsim, thereby putting it out how he is a favourite of the viewers. 

Meanwhile, Sidharth fans too, aren't far behind in their trends, and both Sidharth and Asim have found a strong support base in the form of their fans. Both Asim and Sidharth are trending with million-plus tweets and well, looks like it is not going down anytime soon!

