Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse turns meme churning factory over Sidharth Shukla's 'Aisi ladki' comment for Rashami

Well yes, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla continue to be the topic of conversation and their latest fight has only added to their buzz.

If there are two people who have been the most talked about in this season of Bigg Boss, it has to be Sidharth Shukla and , and well, for not so right reasons to say the least. Both Rashami and Sidharth have worked together in a television show earlier, and we all know how the duo had some friction, which indeed has been one of the primary causes of the so many fights in between them in the past.

And now, after the fight that brewed between the two yesterday, looks like fans wanted to have fun and so, no matter what religion, Twitterverse decided to create some memes our of the entire drama that followed during Sidharth Shukla's 'Aisi Ladki' comment. Social media has always been creative as far as taking various digs are concerned, and what better way to do it than make use of some memes and add some dialogues? Well, here they are!

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta lauds Asim Riaz for being thorough with his game and spirit)

Meanwhile, yesterday also saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee visit the housemates as she bid them the final goodbye, and along with her she also brought in some reality check for the housemates, and Rashami happened to be one of them. Also, after the Somvaar Ka Vaar that went by, Rashami's beau has been evicted from the house.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Read More