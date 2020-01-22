Bigg Boss 13: Two week extension of the show CANCELLED; Finale of Salman Khan's show to air on THIS date

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is NOT getting another 2 week extension. Here's when the finale episode will be aired now.

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing all eyeballs, for its fights and of-course the news of its extension. Ever since the makers announced the first five-week extension, questions started popping up, 'When will Bigg Boss 13 finale be held.' But, inspite of getting the answer, other speculations started doing the rounds. Last week, gossip mills were also abuzz that Bigg Boss 13 is apparently going to get another extension of two weeks. However, these rumours have been squashed now.

Yes, contrary to the previous news, latest reports suggest that Bigg Boss 13 is not getting extended for two weeks. Yes, 's show is reportedly not getting an other and BB fans won't be entertained after mid-Feb. It is also being said that the controversial reality show will conclude on 15 February. Yes, you read that right! The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is reportedly February 15, 2020. A source told IANS that it is still not confirmed that the show will be extended two weeks. Until now, the finale will of BB 13 will take place on February 15. However, the channel or the makers have no confirmations on these developments as of now.

While some reports suggest that the makers are now not keen to extend the show further due to the constant fights hapepning the the house, others say that the it is because Salman would not be available to shoot the extended episodes due to prior commitments. However, no official statements have been passed yet in this regard. For the unversed, the was originally slated to end in January.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want the BB 13 to extend further? Did this news make you happy or sad? Also considering all the aggression that has been going on in the house, do you think this is a wise decision? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

