Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz BLAMES Vikas Gupta for creating a controversy out of Asim Riaz's personal life

Umar Riaz lashed out at mastermind Vikas Gupta for dragging Asim Riaz's personal life and matters on Bigg Boss 13. Here's what he said.

Yesterday's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar was not quite a good day for our lover boy Aism Riaz. Afte and Paras Chhabra's personal live's being dragged on the show, last night's episode was all about Asim's being grilled for his private life. did not quite like Asim's romance with Himanshi and asked him several questions about the same. He questioned why he is so persistent about wanting Himanshi to confess when she is not really in the zone to give any commitment right now. Not only this, he also raised questions on Asim's girlfriend outside. He asked if he is really single or just doing this love-affair for the cameras. Asim clarified saying that he has nothing to hide and has broken up with his girlfriend long time back. Though Salman trusted Aism, he warned him that if he comes to know that he has not broken up, the he will come and kick him.

Well, all this Asim Riaz love affair topic started when mastermind Vikas Gupta entered the house. In a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas was seen revealing about Asim's girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He said that things go smooth when one ends a relationship and then starts another one. Vikas also told Himanshi about then same. Now, all this drama has not gone down well with Asim's brother Umar Riaz. He took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointed about personal life being dragged on national television and blamed Vikas Gupta for the same.

He said, 'Even though Vikas did not reveal the girl's name, who gave him the right to talk about Asim's personal matters? Who is he to interfere? Is he even a friend?' He further went on to accuse Vikas of fueling the controversy first and said that all the mess began because of him. He blame Vikas for trying to defame Asim and claimed that his brother has never confessed of having a girlfriend. He asked Vikas to stop playing with their lives.

Though #vikas didnt take the girl name but who is he to talk abt asim’s personal life. Is he even a friend? Coz of him only, the controversy has started. All he is doing is tryna defame Asim, nothing els and plz Asim never said he has a gf, so stop playing with us.#AsimForTheWin — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) February 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Vikas purposely pulled out the topic of Asim's girlfriend on the show? Also, do you think Himanshi and Asim make a good pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

