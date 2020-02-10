Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz clears air about brother Asim Riaz’s swayamvar; Calls it ‘Fake news’

Amid the reports of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s swayamvar, his brother Umar Riaz has rubbished the rumours and claimed that these are fake news.

Bigg Boss 13 has emerged as a shot to stardom for its contestants and there is no denial to it. Interestingly, the ongoing season of the popular reality show featured celebrities from the television industry. However, there was one contestant who became a household name instantly courtesy Bigg Boss 13. We are talking about Asim Riaz. The model has emerged as a strong contestant on the show and is often grabbing the headlines for his constant tiffs with Sidharth Shukla in the house.

Besides, Asim’s love life with Himanshi Khurana has also been the talk of the town and the audience loved to watch them together. Interestingly, amid Asim’s growing popularity, there have been reports that he will soon be having a swayamvar on national television and chose a bride for himself. However, his brother Umar Riaz has rubbished the reports and said that no swayamvar is happening. Calling the reports as fake news, Umar stated that he hasn’t been approached for Asim’s swayamvar as of now. “There is no news of #Asim doing swayamvar and I have not been approached for it. Fake news!” he tweeted.

There is no news of #Asim doing svayamwar and i have not been approached for it. Fake news !#AsimRiazForTheWin — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim had proposed Himanshi for marriage on national television. While the Punjabi singer had confessed her feelings for him, she is yet to accept the proposal and is waiting for Asim to come out of the show to clear certain things. On the other hand, given his performance on the show, Asim is likely to become one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13. Do you think he will win the show? Share your views in the comment section below.

