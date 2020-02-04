Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz LASHES OUT at Sonal Vengurlekar for revealing about Asim Riaz's relationship

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has certainly become the talk of the town, however, this time not for all the right reasons. Ever since the Kashmiri boy proposed to his ladylove Himanshi Khurana on the reality show, his 'Relationship Status' has garnered umpteen attention. Everyone is trying to know in the handsome hunk is actually single or he is just doing the love-drama with Himanshi for publicity. When Salman questioned him about the same, he outright denied it and said he had broken up way before the show.

But, it did not stop there. Asim's relationship has become a huge topic of discussion, with everyone pouring in their thoughts. In the latest we saw TV actress Sonal Vengurlekar revealing some secrets about his relationship. Sonal apparently claimed to an entertainment portal that Asim and his rumoured girlfriend Shruti Tuli were dating and were also in a live-in relationship when she last visited Asim's house. Now. Sonal's claims about his brother have not gone down well with Umar, who has lashed her out saying that she is doing all this just for fame and defame Asim.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra's attempt to reach out for clothes goes unheard as GF Akanksha breaks up

In an interview with ABP News, slamming Sonal for her claims, Umar said that she is no one to talk about Asim's personal life. She doesn't know either Asim or Shurti. He went on to say that he was the one two made her meet Asim and Shruti at Asim's birthday. He said that there she revealed that her career is sinking and wants to revive it by participating in Bigg Boss. At that time, Asim was in the talks with the production for the same, and he did not tell her anything because there was no trust.

Umar also said that now because the finale nearing, everyone is trying to target Asim. Talking about Sonal, he revealed that many sources said that she is friends with Vikas Gupta, and he made her tweet all this rubbish. It is all to get Asim down and spoil his reputation.

On the other hand, Sonal recently took to her Twitter handle to share her chats with Umar, wherein the two are seen exchanging some ugly words on text. Here, apparently Umar is seen calling her a chapri Tik Tok star.