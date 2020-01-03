Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz REACTS to Asim Riaz's fight with Sidharth Shukla; SLAMS Shefali Jariwala & Arti Singh

Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has finally reacted to his brother's recent fight with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13. Here's what he said.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's recent fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house has yet again created a massive storm social media. Their verbal war and abuses have left Twitter users divided again. While some are pointing fingers at Sidharth Shukla for bullying Asim, others have targeted Asim Riaz for abusing and dragging Shukla's family in the heated argument and showing his class. Two trends have been created, where one group demands #StopPortrayingAsimNegative and the other is showing sympathy toward Shukla with #AlwyasByYourSideSid. Many ex Bigg Boss contestants including Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan and others have expressed their opinions on their nasty fight.

Now, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has finally reacted to his brothers war of words with Sidharth Shukla. He took to Twitter and stated that Sidharth is planning a very well game. He alleged that Sidharth is trying to get the dirty side of Asim out. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are supporting Shukla full-fledged. However, Umar stated that he doesn't know that Asim is contained person and has a good control on himself. Asim knows when to give back and when to be silent. He wrote, "Tumhare 3 vs uska akele ka dimaag kaafi hai. Halke main mat lo!"

Sid is planning very well to get the dirty side of asim out with paras and mahira but he doesnt know that asim is contained and can control himslf very well and knows when to give back and when to be silent.Tumhare 3vs uska akele ka dimaag kaafi hai. Halke main mat lo! #AsimRiaz — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 2, 2020

In a following tweet, Umar also slammed Shefali Jariwala and Arti Shukla who stood up against Asim Riaz and bashed him brutally. Shocked by their reactions, Umar asked, If Arti and Shefali are for real? They are purposely laughing at all the lame jokes that Sidharth has been cracking. He stated that they look like two small kids who are trying to get attention from an adult. He asked them to show their real sides as the game will one day come to an end.

Oh my god arti and shefali Z! Are they for real ? Purposely laughing at every lame joke sid cracks. Looks like 2 small kids with an adult to get attention! Show your real self guys. This game is not for ever! #ISupportAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 2, 2020

Further taking a dig at Arti Singh, Umar stated that finally her conscience has woken as she shouted on top of her lungs and questioned Asim for his behaviour. However, where was she when Sid time and again abused Asim’s father and sister? Stunned by the biasness, he asked how can people be so fake and only care about their own benefits.

Finally #arti’s conscience woke up today and blsted her vocal cords at top of her voice on how dare asim abused ?? where were you all this while when sid abused asim’s father and sis? How can people be so fake and only care about their own benefits! #IStandByAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 2, 2020

What are your views on the same? Who do you think was wrong this time, Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla? Who are you supporting in this nasty fight? Let us know in the comment section below.

