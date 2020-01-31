Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz REVEALS why he told Himanshi Khurana not to get cozy with Asim Riaz on the show

After Asim Riaz proposed to Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13, fans were excited. However, in a preview promo, we get to see Himanshi reveal that Asim’s close ones asked him not to get close to him during the show. Now, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz tweeted and mentioned it was he who asked Himanshi about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows on Indian television. This week evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana entered the show as Asim Riaz’s connection and fans were excited to see Asim’s reunion with his love. However, as soon as Himanshi entered, Asim took her in the garden area to sort out their issues about her break with Chow and later went down on one knee and proposed to her. Himanshi respected his feelings but held back a bit and later on Shehnaaz Gill’s insistence, she said ‘I Love you’ to Asim.

In a preview promo, we get to see Himanshi confiding in that someone close to Asim had only asked her not to confess feelings for him on the show and let him concentrate on the game. However, Asim went ahead and proposed to her in front of everyone and she still wanted clarity on lot of things. Now, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz tweeted and mentioned that it was he who had asked Himanshi to not get cosy with Asim on the show as their father watches the show. Umar even said that they want Asim to concentrate on the game at this time.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Himanshi calls Asim Riaz’s proposal ‘filmy’; Tells Rashami she wants clarity on things)

Umar tweeted, “I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesnt have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now! #KingAsim.” However, Umar deleted the tweet later but certain fan clubs had posted the same.

Check it out:

Now, Himanshi will be seen telling Rashami about all of this in tonight’s episode and Desai will ask her to keep some healthy distance and stay friends with Asim till the time she is on the show. Rashami is seen telling Himanshi that as of now, their closeness seems like that they are in a relationship and the amount of love Asim has for her is more than what she feels for him. With so much going on in the house, it will be interesting to see how Himanshi and Asim deal with their relationship in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Read More