Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz SLAMS Shefali for abusing Asim while backing Sidharth; Parag pens a letter & hits back

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla got into a verbal spat in the captaincy task where Shefali Jariwala joined the latter in abusing the former. Now, Asim’s brother slammed Shefali for it and her husband Parag Tyagi came out in her support.

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale week and as the days are passing by, contestants are becoming more and angsty. Last night, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla got into a massive argument where Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma got together with the latter and called Riaz names. After Sidharth, Shefali, Paras, Mahira abused Asim and Asim hit back at them in the fight, things got out of hand and Shehnaaz Gill, asked Asim to sit inside the Elite club.

Seeing the fights, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz and Shefali’s husband Parah Tyagi also got into an argument on Twitter. Umar came out in support of his brother and slammed Shefali for joining Shukla’s gang and abusing Asim during the task. Asim’s brother called her out and mentioned that Shefali’s game has degraded and stooped lower. He suggested that Shefali should get her game up. However, seeing the same, Shefali’s husband, Parag came out in her support and bashed Umar for saying that her game has degraded.

Later, Parag also wrote an open letter to Asim Riaz and mentioned in the same that he is proud of his wife and how she is playing her game. Parag also slammed Asim for calling him ‘nalla’ and thinking of labourers as a ‘gaali.’ Shefali’s husband even got miffed with Asim for pointing at her and calling her labour. Parag even wrote, “Beta tu mujhe bahar mil...N if your lucky enuf tu BB house ke under mil wapas.. Bataunga ke kon nalla hai.”

#shefali would degrade to this level, i never thought. #Sid and #paras abusing #asim is nothing new , now shefali joins the gang. Get your game up girl, dont fall so much! #AsimRiaz — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 23, 2020

Umar the one who degraded to any level is asim.Who brought me out of no where.1st he was not a part of the task how can he be so aggressive.pls enlighten me on it. U knw Umar Ve always respected u but now u proved blood is thicker than water so here I m — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) January 23, 2020

Saw @imParagTyagi video threatening #Asim today! Supporting your wife is one thing which you should do but openly threatening my brother that too 2nd time will not be taken as a joke anymore! Kalam ki takat hath ki takat se zyada hai sir! #JusticeforAsim #AsimRiaz — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Umar reacted to Parag’s threatening statement to Asim and mentioned that he is ok with him supporting his wife Shefali Jariwala. However, Umar stated that openly threatening his brother, Asim, will not be taken as a joke again by him. Meanwhile, inside the house, today again Asim and Sidharth will get into a huge fight where we will get to see Asim showing his shoe to Sidharth. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

