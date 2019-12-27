Bigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald REVEALS Sidharth Shukla ABUSED Rashami Desai on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai Dil Se Dil Tak co-star has revealed some chilling details of the couples fights on the sets. Here's what she said.

Sidharth Shukla and 's love-hate relationship has become the talk-of-the-town. Whether it is abusing each other or getting into physical fights, the duo's equations in the Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a lot of light. Many celebrities and ex BB contestants, have shared their opinions about the alleged ex-lovers are and their behaviour inside the house. Among them is all Vaishnavi Macdonald, who has worked with Rashami and Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak. Though, the actress has revealed many things about the duo, the recent revelations about Sid's behaviour with Rasahmi has come as a complete shocker.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Vaishnavi is seen confirming Sidharth's abusive attitude and short tempered nature. When she was questioned about an incident where Sid was allegedly found abusing Rahsami Desai on the sets of the show. She confirmed the same. She said, Yes such incidents have taken place and we all are aware about it. In fact, we have also been witness to Sidharth's ugly side toward Rashami. She added that the young man sometimes loses control on his tongue. He utters gibberish and doesn't have the knowledge of what he is saying. She agreed that such situations of Sidharth abusing Rashami in front of eighty people on the sets have happpened.

Well, Sidharth's aggressive behaviour on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak had made headlines then, and now with Vaishnavi confirming the rumours, it has only added fuel to the fire. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is playing the right game in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami Desai or Sidharth Shukla. Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

