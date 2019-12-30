Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta compliments Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill; Says 'Both are beautiful souls'

Vikas Gupta, who is now out of the BB 13 house, still cannot get over his love for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In a recent chat with his fans, Vikas opened up about how much he adores #SidNaaz. Take a look.

It was for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that someone entered as a proxy for another contestant. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Vikas Gupta who entered BB 13 as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy.. Now that Devoleena, who had left the show mid-way considering her back issues, is not going to make a comeback, Vikas also had to come out of the house. But, looks like Vikas has made some strong connections with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, as Vikas cannot get enough from praising them.

Vikas, who was the first one to declare that Shehnaaz and Sidharth are romantically involved, but they themselves aren't aware of it, was always seen advising them duo whenever they fought. He had a special place in his heart for the cute couple #SidNaaz., and it was quite evident from his approach towards them. However, even now, when Vikas is out of the house and enjoying a beautiful vacation with his friends Ekta Kapoor, , Rohit Reddy, Riddhima Pandit and Karishma Tanna, he seems to miss SidNaaz a lot.

In a recent live chat on Instagram with his fans, Vikas was seen all praises for Sidharth and Shehnaaz. He is heard saying, "Both of them are beautiful souls and together they are pure love." Well, such words from the mastermind of Bigg Boss himself, are not less than a huge compliment. And if you think Vikas' love for Shukla is fake, then you're mistaken as the former took to his social media to share his disappointment with the world when he saw Shukla crying inside the house.

VG in his live chat rn “SidNaaz are LOVE, beautiful souls, both of them” @lostboy54 love you VG #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/khpkEdQ1yY — • (@__ihafsaaxo) December 29, 2019

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's cute pair? Do you think both of them are genuinely attached to each other or is it just for the game? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

